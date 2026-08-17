Olivia Dean at MSG: The 5 Best Moments From the Second of Her Four Sold-Out Shows

â€œThis album has completely changed my lifeâ€ may sound like a familiar sentiment that any artist might share during a new album cycle, but for Olivia Dean and her second LP The Art of Loving, it's practically an understatement.

Midway through her Saturday (Aug. 15) night show in New York City, the English singer-songwriter paused to reflect on a transformative period that saw her go from opening for Sabrina Carpenter's Short n' Sweet Tour, which rolled into Madison Square Garden in fall 2025, to selling out four nights as the headliner at the same venue just 10 months later. â€œThat was my first time in an arena,â€ Dean shared of opening for Sab. â€œThis is crazy. Now we're doing our own four shows here.â€

Since then, Dean won four BRIT Awards, was crowned best new artist at the 2026 Grammys and notched two top 5 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, with the unstoppable â€œMan I Needâ€ and the effortlessly charming â€œSo Easy (To Fall In Love).â€

After playing MSG on Friday (Aug. 14) night (during which she introduced â€œSlowlyâ€ to the setlist), Dean admitted that she felt more at ease during Saturday's show. â€œWe got the nervous one out of the way,â€ she smiled. â€œNow we relax.â€

Ten years ago, it would be hard to imagine a major artist promising a relaxing evening to an arena full of fans and eliciting roars of approval, but Dean's breakthrough is part of a larger trend of more traditional R&B sounds returning to the mainstream and finding a fervent, hungry audience. Dean's four MSG shows are the hottest tickets in NYC right now; in 2026, people are going wild for chill vibes and lush, soulful introspection. Dean is more than a breakout singer â€” she's changing the musical landscape.

Here are five standout moments from the second night of her four sold-out Madison Square Garden shows.