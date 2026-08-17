Olivia Dean at MSG: The 5 Best Moments From the Second of Her Four Sold-Out Shows

â€œThis album has completely changed my lifeâ€ may sound like a familiar sentiment that any artist might share during a new album cycle, but for Olivia Dean and her second LP The Art of Loving, it's practically an understatement.
Midway through her Saturday (Aug. 15) night show in New York City, the English singer-songwriter paused to reflect on a transformative period that saw her go from opening for Sabrina Carpenter's Short n' Sweet Tour, which rolled into Madison Square Garden in fall 2025, to selling out four nights as the headliner at the same venue just 10 months later. â€œThat was my first time in an arena,â€ Dean shared of opening for Sab. â€œThis is crazy. Now we're doing our own four shows here.â€
Since then, Dean won four BRIT Awards, was crowned best new artist at the 2026 Grammys and notched two top 5 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, with the unstoppable â€œMan I Needâ€ and the effortlessly charming â€œSo Easy (To Fall In Love).â€
After playing MSG on Friday (Aug. 14) night (during which she introduced â€œSlowlyâ€ to the setlist), Dean admitted that she felt more at ease during Saturday's show. â€œWe got the nervous one out of the way,â€ she smiled. â€œNow we relax.â€
Ten years ago, it would be hard to imagine a major artist promising a relaxing evening to an arena full of fans and eliciting roars of approval, but Dean's breakthrough is part of a larger trend of more traditional R&B sounds returning to the mainstream and finding a fervent, hungry audience. Dean's four MSG shows are the hottest tickets in NYC right now; in 2026, people are going wild for chill vibes and lush, soulful introspection. Dean is more than a breakout singer â€” she's changing the musical landscape.
Here are five standout moments from the second night of her four sold-out Madison Square Garden shows.
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The Vibe
It's not easy for an artist to make Madison Square Garden, which has a capacity of about 19,500 during concerts, feel intimate. Well, Dean seems to be pulling off small miracles left and right these days. From nostalgic little touches (using a microphone with a cord, allowing her to toy with it like a torch singer of yesteryear; having her band and backup singers wear sharp black suits and dresses, a nice counterpoint to her shimmering magenta dress) to the elegant, unadorned staging, The Art of Loving Tour has a less-is-more approach. As a result, the audience is focused not on spectacle, but on the physical presence of a phenomenal singer with an excellent live band.
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The Voice
â€œWe got good singers in the house tonight, I can hear you,â€ Dean told the crowd after â€œSomething Inbetween,â€ one of the arena-wide sing-alongs on Saturday night. She would know. It was abundantly clear during Dean's 23-song set that her microphone was on, and her rich, laid-back voice was utterly captivating. Heck, even her humming sounded sensational toward the end of â€œLet Alone the One You Love.â€ And major props to her backup singers and band for giving just the right amount of strength to help her songs hit without ever overwhelming or showing off.
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Vintage Songs
Not only did Dean deliver â€œMessyâ€ and â€œUFOâ€ from her 2023 album Messy, but she offered up songs that predate her studio debut, such as the emotive â€œWhat Am I Gonna Do on Sundays?,â€ the chill â€œEchoâ€ and the piano ballad â€œSlowly.â€
â€œI'm really proud of those songs still,â€ she explained. â€œJust because songs are old doesn't mean they're not good anymore, you know? I thought because it's been five years and I've been doing so much reflecting on how much I've grown since then that I wanted to honor that girl this evening playing Madison Square Garden.â€
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Venturing Into the Crowd
After popping up on the in-the-round B stage in the middle of the arena, Dean led the crowd in a heartfelt, fortifying sing-along to â€œA Couple Minutes.â€ â€œThe next one I'm gonna do is â€” it changes all the time â€” but at the moment this is my favorite from the album. This is a song about forgiveness and letting go. And remembering that just because something didn't last forever doesn't mean it was a waste of your time,â€ she explained prior to The Art of Loving standout.
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Vital & Victorious
For Dean, relaxing has less to do with taking it easy and more to do with feeling free to be yourself. Throughout the night, Dean was effervescent on stage, having as much bounce in her step as in her wavy, picture-perfect hair. Whether shaking maracas on â€œLadies Room,â€ singing out the names of her band and backup singers during a punchy cover of Curtis Mayfield's â€œMove On Upâ€ or twirling around the disco ball-illuminated stage on a victory lap through â€œMan I Need,â€ Dean was an absolute delight. An artist at the peak of her powers.
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