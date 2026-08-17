Locarno Winner Forgotten Spaceman Adds Khan & Kumar Media, Prism Entertainment as Executive Producers Ahead of Toronto Bow (EXCLUSIVE)

â€œForgotten Spaceman,â€ the documentary short by BAFTA-nominated filmmaker Elham Ehsas that won the Leopard of Tomorrow (International Competition) award at Locarno's Junior Jury Awards, has added Khan & Kumar Media and Prism Entertainment as executive producers ahead of its Toronto Film Festival premiere next month.

The new executive producers are Sharib Khan and Vikas Kumar of Khan & Kumar Media and Shruti Ganguly, Priya Giri Desai and Megha Kadakia of Prism Entertainment. The film premiered at Locarno and is set for its North American premiere at Toronto.

â€œForgotten Spacemanâ€ is executive produced by Jack Thomas O'Brien of Ken Loach and Rebecca O'Brien's Sixteen Films and Catherine Tschaepe, alongside the newly announced producers. It is produced by Lorraine Bhattachary of MonoFilm Productions, with Dheeraj Agnihotri, who worked on â€œHoly Curse,â€ serving as associate producer. MarÃ­a Vera of Kino Rebelde is handling international sales and festival strategy.

Written, directed and edited by Ehsas, the documentary tells the story of Abdul Ahad Momand, Afghanistan's first and only astronaut. Momand flew to the Mir space station in 1988, at a moment when Afghanistan was nearing collapse, offering the country a rare spark of hope. During an orbital call home to his mother, he became the first person to speak Pashto in space, making it the fourth language ever used there. The documentary, made decades later, follows Ehsas as he discovers his own unexpected ties to Momand's story, threading themes of home, identity, exile and belonging.

Director Elham Ehsas said he was delighted to welcome the new partners at such an exciting stage of the film's journey. â€œAs we continue sharing Abdul Ahad Momand's remarkable story with audiences around the world, it's incredibly encouraging to have such passionate partners alongside us,â€ Ehsas said. â€œI hope the film continues to spark conversations about home, identity, exile and belonging wherever it travels.â€

Producer Lorraine Bhattachary said building the right team around a film is an important part of its journey. â€œWe're thrilled to reach this next chapter together,â€ Bhattachary said. â€œIt's been wonderful bringing these partnerships together, and we're excited to continue sharing the film with audiences as its festival journey continues.â€

Sharib Khan and Vikas Kumar of Khan & Kumar Media said â€œForgotten Spacemanâ€ is a film that reminds them why stories matter. â€œIt uncovers a remarkable chapter of history that many of us never knew existed, while remaining deeply personal and profoundly human. Beyond the story of Afghanistan's first astronaut, it explores universal themes of memory, identity, belonging and the stories that risk being forgotten. At Khan & Kumar Media, we're drawn to stories that resonate across cultures and borders, and â€˜Forgotten Spaceman' does exactly that. We're delighted to support its journey to audiences around the world.â€

â€œElham's movie contains volumes of Afghan, South Asian and world history while being so deeply personal and profound, forcing us to reconcile ourselves with disruptions that are beyond one's control. We are thrilled to join â€˜Forgotten Spaceman' as executive producers as we bring this story to audiences who will reconnect with it and those who will discover it for the first time,â€ added Ganguly, Desai and Kadakia of Prism Entertainment.

Ehsas is a BAFTA-nominated and Academy Award-shortlisted filmmaker whose short â€œYellowâ€ received a BAFTA nomination in 2024. His follow-up short, â€œThere Will Come Soft Rains,â€ won best film at both Raindance and Encounters Film Festival, while his debut feature, â€œOur Kind of Love,â€ is in development with the BFI. As an actor, he recently appeared in David Mackenzie's action thriller â€œFuzeâ€ and worked as second unit director on â€œThe Crown.â€

Khan & Kumar Media is an independent Mumbai production house that actor Vikas Kumar launched together with Sharib Khan's New York-based Ammi Media. Its slate includes the Venice Horizons competition premiere â€œSongs of Forgotten Trees,â€ for which Anuparna Roy won the best director prize in 2025, and this year's Karlovy Vary selection â€œThe Ink-Stained Hand and the Missing Thumb.â€ The company returns to Venice's Horizons competition this year with â€œLovers in the Blue Night.â€

Prism Entertainment, founded by Ganguly, Desai and Kadakia, focuses on character-driven storytelling spanning film, television and digital platforms. Its credits include the Oscar-nominated documentary â€œTo Kill a Tigerâ€ and Ravi Kapoor's upcoming feature â€œPatel,â€ made in partnership with Camelback Productions. Khan & Kumar Media and Prism Entertainment previously teamed as executive producers on the Oscar-qualifying short â€œHoly Curse.â€