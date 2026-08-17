Arsenal 3-0 Man City: Community Shield report, result, goals

Riccardo Calafiori's goal after 23 seconds set the tone as Arsenal outclassed Manchester City in the Community Shield to give Enzo Maresca a worrying start in charge of the Cityzens at Cardiff's Millennium Stadium.

Full-back Calafiori struck from Myles Lewis-Skelly's perceptive pass before Havertz headed in from new signing Christos Tzolis' looping header 27 minutes later.

Odegaard had a shot cleared off the line by Josko Gvardiol during the first half but avenged that near-miss by expertly collecting a Tzolis pass in front of the Croatia defender, performing a dummy to deceive goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and slotting in three minutes after the restart.

â€œAbsolutely different class,â€ former Scotland forward Ally McCoist told TNT Sports of Arsenal's third goal.

Antoine Semenyo tested David Raya late on for City but Maresca's team offered little in their most meaningful contest since the Italian replaced Pep Guardiola, who ended his 10-year reign at the end of last season.

â€œI'm surprised by what I've seen from City,â€ said McCoist. â€œArsenal have been excellent but City have been concerningly poor.

â€œThere's absolutely no getting away from the fact that Arsenal have absolutely dominated, apart from five minutes in the first half when City looked a little bit lively.

â€œThe gap between the sides in this encounter has been as big as I've seen between these sides in a long, long time.â€

Arsenal team vs Man City

Arsenal were without William Saliba, who is facing an extended spell out after aggravating a long-term back injury during France's World Cup semi-final defeat to Spain.

Jurrien Timber also remained sidelined with a groin problem and is understood to still be some weeks from a return, although head coach Mikel Arteta has described the full-backs progress as going â€œreally wellâ€.

New Â£75 million signing Bruno Guimaraes started in midfield, with Bukayo Saka on the bench alongside Declan Rice and Viktor Gyokeres.

Arsenal starting XI: David Raya, Ben White, Gabriel Magalhaes, Cristhian Mosquera, Riccardo Calafiori, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Bruno Guimaraes, Martin Odegaard, Noni Madueke, Christos Tzolis, Kai Havertz

Arsenal substitutes: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Piero Hincapie, Martin Zubimendi, Mikel Merino, Declan Rice, Eberechi Eze, Max Dowman, Bukayo Saka, Viktor Gyokeres

Man City team vs Arsenal

Winger Savinho and midfielder Rodri missed out through injury for City, with Â£117 million record signing Elliot Anderson in midfield and Erling Haaland leading the line.

Jack Grealish was among the substitutes.

Manchester City starting XI: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Abdukodir Khusanov, Ruben Dias, Josko Gvardiol, Nico O'Reilly, Mateo Kovacic, Claudio Echeverri, Phil Foden, Antoine Semenyo, Erling Haaland, Jeremy Doku

Manchester City substitutes: Geronimo Rulli, Marc Guehi, Omar Marmoush, Rayan Cherki, Nico Gonzalez, Jack Grealish, Rayan Ait-Nouri, Matheus Nunes, Rico Lewis