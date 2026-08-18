A 22-Year-Old Drama Student Filmed Jimi Hendrixs Woodstock Performance From the Stage

In 1969, 22-year-old drama student Albert Goodman sneaked onto the stage at Woodstock in Bethel, New York, and captured Jimi Hendrixâ€˜sÂ legendary closing performance.

Hiding behind a friend carrying a guitar, Goodman settled in behind percussionist Juma Sultan and was assumed to be a member of the sprawling film crew that had surrounded the entire event. Armed with just two open-reel videotapes, Goodman lugged his hulking camera and tripod behind percussionist Juma Sultan and began to document Hendrix's historic set just 15 feet away from the musician.

To celebrate the 57th Anniversary of Woodstock, a new film titled Jimi Hendrix: Live at Woodstock â€” A Second Look, which features this rare footage, will premiere on Tuesday, Aug. 18, during a YouTube livestream at 9 p.m. ET.

Goodman's film offers fans a new perspective on classic Hendrix songs such as â€œPurple Hazeâ€ and â€œVoodoo Child (Slight Return).â€ The film will also include the musician's searing interpretation of â€œThe Star-Spangled Banner,â€ the only available footage of Hendrix performing â€œHear My Train a Comin',â€ and the performance below of â€œMessage to Love.â€

Goodman was hitchhiking in the days following the festival when a driver stopped to give him a ride. The two discussed Woodstock, and the driver, struck by the coincidence, said he was friends with the people who were working at the house the guitarist was renting in the area. The conversation led to Goodman screening his footage for Hendrix, who thanked the young videographer. After storing his tapes for the next three decades, Goodman made them available to the Hendrix family.

Trending Stories

During his Woodstock performance, Hendrix took to the stage with his newly formed band Gypsy Sun and Rainbows, a.k.a. Band of Gypsys â€” consisting of Experience drummer Mitch Mitchell, bassist Billy Cox, guitarist Larry Lee, and percussionists Juma Sultan and Jerry Velez.

While the performance marked a defining moment in the counterculture movement, few people actually saw it in person. Hendrix's performance was delayed and, as he was the final act, many fans had already left the upstate New York festival. Footage from his iconic set is rare, making Goodman's film a welcome part of history.