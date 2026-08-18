Monsters, Inc. Themed Land Will Open at Disney World in 2027

The â€˜Monsters, Inc.' themed land, Monstropolis, is set to open at Disney's Hollywood Studios at Disney World in 2027.

The news was announced Saturday at D23. Vice President Creative, Walt Disney World Portfolio at Walt Disney Imagineering, Michael Hundgen told Variety, â€œWe're so excited to bring Monstropolis to life for fans.â€

Currently under construction, Monstropolis will transport visitors into the world of Sulley and Mike.

According to Disney, guests will have the chance to explore the city, meet its citizens, taste unique cuisine, and step into the everyday world of monsters in a totally new way. For the first time, two worlds â€” once separated â€” are coming face to face, not through screams, but through laughter.

Hundgen explained, â€œ'Monsters, Inc' is right up there in terms of iconic locations. The moment you saw it, you thought, â€˜I want to go to a world where monsters live and work and play.' And so, to get to do that at the scale that we're doing it at is phenomenal. Not only is it about the breadth of the land, but also about creating some of these iconic locations that we've seen in the films throughout the years that we're now getting to realize.'â€

A central element of Monstropolis is its theatrical experience, which Hundgen emphasized as an important addition to the land. â€œWe knew the door coaster was the cornerstone of the experience,â€ he said. â€œIt feels like just giving them a coaster would shortchange the experience. So, we embarked on this idea of a theater experience that would really orient our guests to Monsters. We're inviting folks into this land for the first time, and the monsters are a little skittish around that, so they're kind of feeling us out. For so long they've been sometimes as afraid of us as we are of them, and so this idea that we're all working in harmony together is new to them.â€

Hundgen explained that it wouldn't be a typical stage show. Collaborating with Pixar and Industrial Light & Magic, the team has developed high-definition panels combined with physical characters. In addition to humor and heart, the exhibition will feature a new original song written exclusively for the park by composer Randy Newman. â€œIt's the first time Randy has ever written something exclusively for a Disney theme park,â€ Hundgen revealed, calling the song a perfect complement to the high-thrill roller coaster that will be located nearby.

Disney's first-ever suspended roller coaster ride will be a major highlight of the land. â€œIt's a showstopper,â€ Hundgen declared. â€œIt's the first hanging coaster we've ever done at Disney anywhere in the world. That opening scene will take you straight into the laugh floor, and guests will be placed into contraptions that Mike has created to harness both laughs and screams. The idea is that if you combine those two things â€” well, screams are powerful, but laughs are even more powerful.â€

The ride will take guests 40 feet high in four seconds, he teases. â€œWhen you think about show-stopping moments in our canon, that is going to be up there as one of the biggest and best that we've ever seen.â€

â€œWhen you think about show-stopping moments in our canon, this will rank as one of the biggest and best,â€ Hundgen added. He credited the Imagineering team and their research and development efforts for pushing the boundaries of innovation. â€œSome of the techniques we're using in the theater itself come from our partnerships with R&D and ILM,â€ he said. â€œMore importantly, it's about using technology to support the story we're telling. What can we do to deepen the emotional connection guests have with these characters while using tech to enable that?â€

Hundgen also noted the use of innovative techniques in both the theater and the coaster. â€œWe're drawing inspiration from immersive theater and optical illusions that make you feel like things are actually there â€” paired with physical elements that truly are there,â€ he explained. â€œYou'll see plenty of that in the theater experience, as well as a few tricks in the coaster that combine old-school illusions with new tech, all infused with the humor and heart of these characters.â€

In addition to the theatrical experience and the roller coaster, Monstropolis will feature merchandise locations and new restaurants â€” Disney staples. Among them will be Archie's Scare Pig Pizza, inspired by the mascot from â€œMonsters University,â€ and Harryhausen's, the sushi restaurant featured in the first film where Mike and Celia went on their date.

â€œWe're reimagining Harryhausen's as a brand-new space,â€ Hundgen shared. â€œThe menu will be wildly fun. Imagine sushi dishes inspired by the monster world: sushi rolls, tempura satays, all with iconic names that feel straight out of the film.â€ Guests can also look forward to an animatronic octopus sushi chef. â€œWe're going to have a full-on animatronic sushi octopus figure, cooking up sushi and playing host,â€ he confirmed.

Monstropolis is scheduled to open in 2027, with restaurants, merchandise experiences, and the theater show debuting alongside the new land. Hundgen expressed excitement about the ambitious project. â€œMonsters, being one of the first out of the gate, will really raise the bar. It's an incredible project team â€” passionate and dedicated â€” and they've worked through some pretty gnarly challenges. This will be a fantastic addition to Hollywood Studios and Walt Disney World as a whole. It's going to be quite the destination.â€