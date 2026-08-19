Brook Lynn Delivers Amazing Performance of Original Song For AGT Quarterfinals: Watch

Brook Lynn has come a long way in America's Got Talent.

For starters, she's made a journey halfway around the world, from The Netherlands, to showcase her vocal talents on AGT. Â

And she put aside nerves to deliver a memorable and impressive audition, covering Billie Eilish's â€œThe Greatest.â€ She flicked an emotional switch during the Judges' Callback with a performance of Evanescence's â€œBring Me To Life.â€

Then, for her quarterfinals performance, which aired Tuesday night (Aug. 18), she flipped the script with a mesmerizing original song, â€œLove Your Enemy.â€ Those earlier nerves were summarily dismissed. Â

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â€œBrook, that was amazing,â€ remarked SofÃ­a Vergara, who along with Mel B gave Lynn a standing ovation. â€œI mean, I knew you could do this. You sounded so good and I can feel how confident you are tonight. It's amazing and this is your own song. I'm so proud of you.â€

The Colombian actor went on to say, â€œThis song should be like in a Bond movie.â€

Mel B agreed that Lynn's talents and control were â€œamazing.â€ The song, she continued, was anything but a happy-go-lucky number, its darker tones connecting with herself and, likely, others. â€œWell done for taking that risk,â€ she said of the decision to perform an original.

Howie Mandel likened her route in the competition to that of a flower blossoming. â€œI'm so proud of you as somebody who has the soap box of mental health and I watched the struggle that you had at Sofia's middle rounds and you just keep getting better and better. I'm so excited to be here and witness your journey.â€

Simon Cowell, as he so often does, had the last word. â€œYou wrote the song? Well you know what, good for you, because it would have been so much safer (to not). Some people would think just to do a cover version. The first time I heard it, I thought the same thing. It was like a James Bond soundtrack. You did really really good there.â€

Now, America decides. A spot in the semis awaits. â€œIt felt really amazing,â€ Lynn remarked after her performance. â€œYou know, people only know me for singing covers so I'm really really grateful that I'm able to do this right now.â€

Lynn was one of 11 quarterfinalists for Round 1 of the Season 21 Live Quarterfinals. Hundred FingersÂ head straight to theÂ finals, after earning Mandel's Golden Buzzer for the second time this season.

AGT airs every Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, streaming the next day on Peacock.

Watch Brook Lynn's quarterfinals performance below.