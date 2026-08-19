Formula 1: Isack Hadjar to miss Dutch Grand Prix with wrist injury

Red Bull’s Isack Hadjar will miss this weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix after injuring his wrist during the summer break.

The Frenchman will be replaced by New Zealander Liam Lawson, who normally races for Red Bull’s second team Racing Bulls.

Lawson’s replacement will be Japan’s Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull’s reserve driver, who was dropped from the leading team at the end of last season.

Hadjar is understood to have broken his wrist while boxing.

Lawson’s promotion, albeit temporary, is an opportunity for him to atone for a disappointing two races for Red Bull at the start of the 2025 season.

Lawson had been due to race alongside Max Verstappen for all of last year, but was demoted to Racing Bulls after the first two grands prix following two lacklustre performances.

Red Bull have had a difficult first half of 2026, with four-time world champion Verstappen yet to win a race.

The Dutchman finished 2025 just two points behind world champion Lando Norris of McLaren after an impressive revival in the second half of the season in which he made up more than 100 points on the championship lead.

Verstappen’s best results so far this year are second places in the Austrian and Hungarian Grands Prix.

Verstappen races at his home grand prix for the final time this weekend – the event at seaside town Zandvoort will drop off the calendar after this season because organisers are no longer able to make it financially viable.