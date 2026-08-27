Nicole Kidman Says Shes Planning to See Adéla Live in Nashville & The Nicole Kidman Singer Is Freaking Out

Nicole Kidman may have needed a second to place the name, but once a fan mentioned AdÃ©laâ€˜s upcoming song titled after her, the Oscar-winning actress was all in.

At the London premiere of Practical Magic 2 on Wednesday (Aug. 26), Kidman was asked by a fan whether she knew AdÃ©la, the Slovak singer/songwriter whose rapidly rising pop career is about to get an especially Kidman-esque addition.

â€œDo you know who AdÃ©la is?â€ the fan asked in a video.

â€œNo!â€ Kidman initially replied.

After the fan explained that AdÃ©la is a singer with a song called â€œNicole Kidman,â€ however, Kidman's memory quickly kicked in.

â€œOh, yes! She is! I do know!â€ Kidman exclaimed. â€œI think she's Slovakian, right?â€

When the fan confirmed that the singer was â€œamazing,â€ Kidman doubled down on her fandom and revealed she may soon be seeing AdÃ©la herself in concert.

â€œI absolutely know who she is and she's coming to Nashville and I'm going to go see her,â€ Kidman said.

The timing couldn't be better for the ascending, pink-haired pop star. AdÃ©la is set to release her debut album, PRIMA, on Sept. 4, and the newly revealed 11-song track list includes â€œNicole Kidmanâ€ as its second track. The project will also feature her breakout single â€œAin't in LA,â€ which became her first entry on the Billboard Hot 100, debuting at No. 85.

AdÃ©la is currently bringing the PRIMA era to fans on her Red Bottoms Tour, which stops off in Nashville on Sept. 21 at The Basement East.

According to AdÃ©la Instagram fan site @adeladiary, the pop singer reacted to Kidman's kind words later Wednesday, commenting: â€œWOW OH MY GOD NICOLE WOW OH MY GOD HOLY SHâ€“ WOW.â€

As for whether the actress has heard the song that bears her name? That's a question the fan didn't get to ask. But with PRIMA on the horizon, maybe Kidman will soon be able to report back.

Watch the full video below.