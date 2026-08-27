Police say more than 150 bodies recovered after flash flood on Nepal-Tibet border with hundreds still missing – latest

Key events

1h ago What do scientists know so far about Nepal’s deadly floods?

3h ago Nine South Koreans missing after flood, says government

4h ago UN teams sending flood aid to Nepal, Guterres says

7h ago WHO ‘stands in solidarity’ with Nepal, says director-general, and offers aid

7h ago Red Cross allocates funding to support Nepal in response to flooding

8h ago Nepal search and rescue efforts to continue overnight

8h ago India ‘stands with Nepal’ in flood relief efforts, says minister

8h ago The day so far

9h ago Police say 157 bodies recovered

9h ago New analysis indicates there was no earthquake prior to flash flooding, says US Geological Survey

9h ago Tell us: have you been affected by the flash floods on the Nepal-Tibet border?

10h ago 33 Britons among the missing in Nepal

10h ago Hundreds of tourists among missing, including more than 140 from India

11h ago China says at least three dead and 265 missing in mudslide in Tibet’s Gyirong

12h ago Nepal PM urges nation to ‘stand together’ after deadly flood

12h ago Ninety-five people reported to have died, police say

13h ago Fifty-five people reported to have died, according to local media

14h ago Twenty-two bodies recovered after Nepal-Tibet flash flood, police say

14h ago Twelve UK citizens among tourists missing after flash flooding

15h ago Hundreds missing, including foreign tourists, after deadly flash floods in Nepal

We're closing this page now and continuing our live coverage of the deadly Nepal flash flood in a new blog here, including a summary of the latest developments.

Continuing from the last post: a hydrologist said one thing that struck him was the lack of rainfall before the disaster. â€œThat defeats essentially every operational flood warning system in the world,â€ Hatim Sharif at the University of Texas San Antonio told AFP. By the time you saw the mud flow coming, it was too late, he said. â€œRunning will not help,â€ nor will trying to flee by vehicle, Sharif added, because the mud and water moving at high speed form a lethal combination â€œlike liquid concreteâ€. The only solution was to climb at least six metres (20 feet) up a hill, he estimated. A researcher at the UK's University of Reading, Dorothy Heinrich, said: â€œIn these mountain environments, the rivers can be quite narrow in areas.â€ Anything that blocked them â€“ be it an avalanche or landslide â€“ would lead to a â€œbig accumulation of water, then it creates these incredibly fast floodsâ€.

What do scientists know so far about Nepal’s deadly floods? Lethal surges of mud and water that hit â€œlike liquid concreteâ€ are nearly impossible to predict and cannot be outrun. The cause of the landslide and flood along the Nepal-Tibet border isn't yet certain but experts say the risk of such events is compounded by the extreme topography of the Himalayas. It is too soon to draw any firm links to climate change, but there are well-documented trends in the â€œroof of the worldâ€ that have increased the likelihood of such hazards, Agence France-Presse is reporting. An aftermath of flash floods and mudslides along the Trishuli River in Nuwakot, Nepal, on Wednesday. Photograph: Safal Prakash Shrestha/NurPhoto/Shutterstock Nepal's foreign minister said an earthquake likely triggered a landslide that in turn blocked a river, sending water gushing downstream after it eventually breached the obstruction. But the US Geological Survey said that while the event was initially reported as a magnitude 4.4 earthquake, â€œadditional analysis of long period seismic waves indicate that the seismic energy was instead generated by a landslideâ€. A preliminary assessment by the Kathmandu-based International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development found â€œno anomaliesâ€ from the Chinese side of the border. â€œWe believe a rock-ice avalanche occurred in Nepal, blocking the Lhende river and causing the cascading flood event,â€ said Sarthak Shrestha, a remote sensing and geo information analyst with the intergovernmental institute.

Australia's prime minister has said 34 Australians are missing after the deadly flood. Confirming a toll reported earlier, Anthony Albanese also said getting information from Nepal was â€œdifficultâ€. He said the government was liaising with local authorities and tour operators to confirm the welfare of Australians in Nepal. double quotation mark Our thoughts are with all those who will be concerned about their loved ones today.

Verified videos of the disaster showed dozens of people swept away at the Nepal-Tibet border, with authorities on both sides â fearing far higher casualties and huge destruction. Houses, â roads and power projects were washed away in â€‹Nepal, while officials in Tibet said they feared â€œmajor casualtiesâ€ after a mudslide hit a border land crossing in the county of Gyirong. â€œIt was a huge gush of mud coming straight towards us,â€ said Keshav Prasad Baral, a 68-year-old survivor, who was being treated at a small hospital. â€œAs it got closer, it kept rising higher and higher. double quotation mark When I saw it enter our home, I tried to grab my â wife's hand and take her to the terrace. But she was swept away by the mud. Four or five hours later, a helicopter came to rescue me. My wife is still somewhere beneath the mud. She's gone Another survivor, also quoted by Reuters, described being saved by clinging to a mango tree as he â watched the house where he had been working disappear. Rescuers carry a survivor in Devghat, in Nepal's Nuwakot district, after the flash flood. Photograph: AFP/Getty Images

Nine South Koreans missing after flood, says government Nine â South Koreans â working â€‹on a hydropower plant are missing and 10 others stranded â after the deadly flash flood, South Korea's foreign â ministry is saying. The workers â€‹were employed â€Œby Korea â€ŒEnergy and Doosan Enerbility Co, the ministry â€Œsaid, adding that Nepal had deployed a rescue team to search the affected area. South Korean foreign minister Cho Hyun held an emergency meeting with â€Œgovernment officials and said a team of police, emergency services and â€‹foreign ministry officials would fly to Kathmandu on Thursday, the ministry said late on Wednesday. Cho planned to hold a phone call â with his Nepalese counterpart on Thursday, it â€‹said, cited by Reuters. Another â€‹10 South Korean â€‹workers affiliated with Doosan Enerbility were â€‹stranded in â€Œthe area â€‹and â€‹awaiting a helicopter sent by Nepalese authorities to evacuate them.

UN teams sending flood aid to Nepal, Guterres says United Nations chief AntÃ³nio Guterres has said UN â teams â€‹and â€Œpartners â€Œare â€Œmobilising supplies and personnel in Nepal â€Œto support â€‹communities affected by â the deadly flood. â€œMy solidarity is with all those affected, he said on X.

Among those missing are 34 Australians, Reuters reports. A Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade spokesperson told AAP they were liaising with local authorities as well as tour operators and stood ready to provide consular assistance. â€œWe extend our deepest sympathies to those affected by the significant flooding in Nepal and Tibet, China,â€ the spokesperson said. â€œWe are aware of a number of Australians in the area and Australian officials are urgently working to confirm their welfare.â€

Dozens of Australian tourists are reportedly missing in the deadly flash floods that swept through the Nepal-Tibet border, as the Australian government says it is urgently working to confirm their welfare. According to the Nepal Tourist Board, as reported by Press Association, at least 403 people have been reported missing, with 341 foreign nationals unaccounted for. According to the tourist board, 203 of the missing are male and 200 female. Australia's foreign minister, Penny Wong, said: â€œThe loss of life and destruction caused by flash flooding in Nepal and China is devastating. Our thoughts are with the loved ones of those killed or missing and all affected by this disaster. â€œDfat officials are urgently working to confirm the welfare of Australians in the area.â€

A view of flash floods and mudslides along the Trishuli River. Photograph: Safal Prakash Shrestha/JNA/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock

The sudden flood swept through communities along the Bhote Koshi and Trishuli river, destroying homes, roads and bridges and leaving a widespread devastation downstream. Photograph: Skanda Gautam/SOPA Images/Shutterstock