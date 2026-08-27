Jay-Z Reintroduces Himself Once More in New JAŸ-Z in 8 Trailer

Jay-Z discusses his life-long love of writing, rap's irresistible underdog energy, and more in the new teaser for his upcoming docuseries, JAÅ¸-Z in 8.

The upcoming HBO series finds Jay digging back into his catalog while in conversation with Rick Rubin about his life, career, and music. While Jay has done this in various forms over the years, the black-and-white clip appropriately opens with Jay reciting one of his most famous lines: â€œAllow me to reintroduce myself, my name is Hov.â€

From there, Jay talks about how he caught the writing bug at age nine and pontificates on hip-hop's enduring appeal, as well as its limitless potential. â€œThe reason why rap is so loved â€” that feeling of that underdog,â€ Jay says. â€œThat's why people were listening, that's why it hit them somewhere.â€Â

The first two episodes of JAÅ¸-Z in 8, which Rubin directed, will premiere on Sept. 18, with two additional episodes dropping every Friday through Oct. 9. The discussions in each episode will center around a handful of Jay-Z songs, selected by Rubin. For instance, episode one will feature â€œIntroâ€ (off 2000's The Dynasty: Roc La Familia), â€œMeet the Parentsâ€ (off 2002's The Blueprint 2), â€œCan't Knocks the Hustleâ€ (of 1996's Reasonable Doubt),and â€œWhat More Can I Sayâ€ (off 2003's The Black Album).Â

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Future episodes will feature songs like â€œBrooklyn's Finest,â€ â€œ4:44,â€ â€œCan I Live,â€ â€œPolitics as Usual,â€ â€œ99 Problems,â€ â€œDead Presidents II,â€ â€œPublic Service Announcement (Interlude),â€ â€œThe Story of O.J.,â€ and â€œNo Church in the Wild.â€Â

JAÅ¸-Z in 8 is part of Jay's massive, year-long celebration centered around the 30th anniversary of his debut album, Reasonable Doubt. The festivities have included shows in New York City, and upcoming gigs in Los Angeles, Paris, and London, a series of pop-up events and activations, and even a run of commemorative library cards with the Brooklyn Public Library system.