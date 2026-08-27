Love Island USA Renewed for Season 9 With Ariana Madix Returning as Host, Peacock Drops Season 8 Reunion Sneak Peak

Peacock has renewed â€œLove Island USAâ€ for Season 9, with Ariana Madix set to return as host following a record-breaking eighth season.Â

To accompany the news, Peacock has also released a sneak peak at the â€œLove Island USAâ€ Season 8 reunion, which airs Monday at 6 p.m. PT and is co-hosted by Madix and Andy Cohen.Â

The sneak peak shows fan-favorite winners Bryce and Trinity reunite with their fellow Islanders at a live taping at Universal Studios Hollywood, where tensions are high. There still seems to be some unresolved conflict lingering since leaving the villa one month ago, particularly between Sol and Melanie.Â

Watch the sneak peak of the Season 8 reunion below.

â€œLove Island: Beyond the Villaâ€ and â€œLove Island Gamesâ€ were also renewed for an additional season, and both are set to release in 2027.Â

The premiere of Season 8 became Peacock's most-watched TV debut ever with 3.7 million views, per first-party data from NBCUniversal, and has since totaled over 19 billion minutes viewed, per first-party data from Peacock.Â Madix recently received an Emmy nomination for hosting the dating show.

Season 8 made headlines after facing controversy when videos resurfaced of two contestants using racial slurs, though they were both kicked off of the show. An additional two contestants were caught using racist remarks in Season 7 and were also subsequently removed.Â

â€œLove Island USAâ€ is executive produced by David George, Adam Sher, Jordana Hochman, Bernie Schaeffer, Benâ€¯Thursby-Palmer, James Barker, Blake Garrett, Courtney Rosenthal, Sophie Brown, Jessica Castro, Richard Cowles, Mike Spencer, Tom Gould, Chet Fenster and Martin Oxley. The series is produced by ITV America, in association with Lifted Entertainment and Motion Entertainment, a WPP Media Company and distributed by ITV Studios.Â