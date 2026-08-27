No. 1 recruit Brewster sticks to TTU commitment

Five-star defensive tackle Jalen Brewster, the top-ranked recruit in the 2027 cycle, has reaffirmed his commitment to Texas Tech and will shut down his recruitment, he announced Wednesday.

Brewster’s decision follows months of speculation surrounding the recruitment of the coveted 6-foot-3, 310-pound prospect from Cedar Hill, Texas. Brewster, who has been committed to the Red Raiders since October, entertained interest from a number of programs this spring and summer, traveling for official visits to Florida, LSU, Indiana, SMU and Texas along with Texas Tech.

LSU and coach Lane Kiffin emerged as the most serious flip candidate, sources said, lingering in Brewster’s process into mid-August. Sources within the Red Raiders’ program maintained an unwavering confidence that the nation’s No. 1 prospect would honor his verbal pledge and ultimately sign with Texas Tech later this year as an early enrollee.

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Brewster remains the top ranked of 10 SC Next ESPN 300 pledges in a Red Raiders recruiting class that sits at No. 10 in ESPN’s latest class rankings for the 2027 cycle. Brewster is the first No. 1 overall recruit to commit to Texas Tech; LaDamion Guyton (No. 6 in the 2026 cycle) was the previous high.

Brewster is the son of Robert Brewster, a two-time All-MAC offensive lineman at Ball State from 2005 to 2008 and a third-round selection of the Dallas Cowboys in the 2009 NFL draft. He rose to national stardom at Cedar Hill High School, the Dallas-area program where Red Raiders coach Joey McGuire won three state titles across 14 seasons from 2003 to 2016.

Brewster initially committed to Texas Tech last fall over finalists Ohio State, Texas A&M, Oregon, Oklahoma and Indiana, arriving as the headliner to a class that now includes fellow five-star defender Anthony Sweeney (No. 9 overall), No. 2 dual-threat quarterback Kavian Bryant (No. 48) and four more of ESPN’s top 100 prospects in the cycle.

Brewster’s decision to remain with the Red Raiders comes days after he announced plans to transfer to Buford High School in Georgia. Sources close to the recruitment told ESPN that the move from Cedar Hill to Buford was driven by family relationships within the Buford program and Brewster’s goal of graduating early in order to enroll at Texas Tech in January.