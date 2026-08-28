Amazon MGM Studios Exec Carina Walker Named Head of YA

New Amazon MGM Studios global TV head Peter Friedlander is continuing to round out his executive team, naming Carina Walker to head of YA.

â€œCarina has a collective 9.5 years at Amazon where she's worked across drama, international and most recently developed a deep understanding of the YA space,â€ Friedlander said in a memo to staff. The exec credited her for Prime Video's recent string of YA success stories, including â€œOff Campusâ€ and â€œEvery Year After.â€

â€œWith an upcoming slate of huge BookTok IP and voice-driven talent, Carina is the perfect choice to lead this industry-leading vertical,â€ he added.

Walker fills the void left by the departure in mid-June of Alex Weinberger, who previously served Amazon MGM Studios as head of YA and comedy ongoing series since 2024. (At that time, the YA gig was a newly created position.) Since then, Amazon MGM Studios and Prime Video have made YA a priority vertical.

Walker returned to Amazon in 2021 as the senior development executive, drama, overseeing series like â€œMr. and Mrs. Smithâ€ and â€œYoung Sherlockâ€ in addition to YA fare like â€œOff Campusâ€ and â€œEvery Year After.â€

Walker originally joined Amazon Studios in 2013, working on shows like â€œThe Marvelous Mrs. Maiselâ€ and â€œGoliathâ€ as the Prime Video streamer launched its original fare. Later, she helped launch Prime Video International, and developed local language content for India, Japan, Spain, FranceÂ andÂ Mexico, among other territories. She then left for Apple TV, working on shows like â€œMasters of Air,â€ â€œShantaramâ€ and â€œMonarch.â€

Walker's promotion comes days after news that Netflix exec Andy Weil would join as head of comedy. Friedlander noted that he has now finalized his executive team: Besides Walker and Weil, that includes Kara Smith (drama), Blair Fetter (worldbuilding), Jenn Levy (nonfiction) and Melissa Wolfe (animation).

Here's Friedlander's memo about Walker's promotion:

Team,

I'm excited to share that Carina Walker has been named Head of YA.

Carina has a collective 9.5 years at Amazon where she's worked across drama, international and most recently developed a deep understanding of the YA space. Her strong talent relationships and creative instincts can be seen in the development of shows like â€˜Off Campus,' â€˜Every Year After,' and â€˜Mr. and Mrs. Smith.' With an upcoming slate of huge BookTok IP and voice-driven talent, Carina is the perfect choice to lead this industry-leading vertical.

With Carina's appointment alongside Andy Weil as Head of Comedy, our creative leadership team is now fully in place: Kara Smith (Drama), Blair Fetter (Worldbuilding), Carina Walker (Young Adult), Andy Weil (Comedy), Jenn Levy (Nonfiction), and Melissa Wolfe (Animation). This is the team that will define the next chapter of our storytelling.

Please join me in congratulating Carina. I know she's excited about what's ahead â€” and I am too.

Peter Friedlander

Head of Global TV