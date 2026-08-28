J. Cole Cancels Concert After Touring Crew Members Death

J. Cole's concert tonight in Sacramento, California, at Golden 1 Center has been cancelled following the death of a member of his touring crew.

The announcement was made by the venue on social media and stated that the crew member was killed during an incident earlier this morning.

â€œFollowing the tragic passing of a member of the touring crew in a trucking accident this morning, J. Cole's performance at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento tonight, August 27, has been canceled,â€ the statement read. â€œOur thoughts are with the crew member's family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.â€

According to The Sacramento Bee, California Highway Patrol said the crew member was driving a semi-truck that veered off the interstate highway and overturned. He died at the scene, stated authorities. The truck was traveling with gear from Tuesday night's concert at Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena, per the newspaper.

The driver was identified by the Yolo County Coroner's Office as 66-year-old Jarlath Parkinson of Jackson, South Carolina.Â

â€œIt's unknown at this time, may have been a distraction or fell asleep. Unfortunately, the solo occupant did not survive the crash,â€ Sgt. David Barker of the California Highway Patrol said in a statement.

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Fans who purchased their tickets throughÂ TicketmasterÂ will be automatically refunded; those who bought theirs through third-party resellersÂ were prompted to contact their point of purchase.

J. Cole is currently on a headlining run in support of his seventh studio album,Â The Fall Off, and his next scheduled dates are set for Oakland on Saturday and Sunday. He will then head to Los Angeles for two shows next week. The rapper is slated to perform in 50 cities across more than 15 countries. Whether any additional upcoming shows will be affected is currently unclear.