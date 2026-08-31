Writer and Comedian Marty Nadler Dies at 80

Marty Nadler, a producer, sitcom writer and stand-up comedian, who worked on â€œHappy Days,â€ â€œLaverne and Shirleyâ€ and â€œThe Odd Couple,â€ died in Margate, Florida, on Aug. 26. He was 80. His son, Charlie Nadler, said he died due to complications from myasthenia gravis.

Born in the Bronx in 1945, Nadler eventually switched coasts to pursue a career in comedy. He discovered his passion for stand-up as a theater major at Ithaca College. He established a close personal and professional relationship with director Gary Marshall, and contributed jokes to nine of Marshall's movies, including â€œPretty Woman,â€ â€œRunaway Brideâ€ and â€œMother's Day.â€ Marshall considered Nadler his good luck charm, and gave him on-screen cameo roles in each of those movies.Â

In 1976 when Nadler was writing for â€œLaverne and Shirley,â€ he met a new writer named Holly Mascott who met with him at Paramount to pitch story ideas. She eventually became Nadler's wife. They married on Martha's Vineyard in 1978, and bought a home there in 1984, where their only child, Charlie, was born.

Nadler's son followed in his footsteps, and they performed stand-up together around the country. They recently recorded their act at The Garry Marshall Theatre in Los Angeles titled â€œA Boomer and A Millennial Walk Into a Special.â€ It will be released in early 2027 by Comedy Dynamics. â€œIt was a magical evening with family, friends, and colleagues from all chapters of dad's life in attendance,â€ Charlie Nadler said. Â

Nadler is survived by his ex-wife, with whom he remained close friends; their son Charlie and daughter-in-law Cary Kandel. Nadler will be interred on Martha's Vineyard.