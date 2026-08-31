YSLs Slime Language 3: All 41 Tracks Ranked

YSL shared the third installment of its popular Slime Language compilation series on Friday (Aug. 28), featuring Future, Travis Scott, Lil Baby and many more.

If you asked someone any time between 2022 and 2025 if they thought Young Thug's Young Stoner Life label would put out another Slime Language compilation album, they probably would have said no. In that period, Gunna became completely distanced from the group, along with Yak Gotti, Lil Duke, YTB Trench,and FN DaDealer. Additionally, Nine Vicious left in 2025.

The most important factor of all was Thugger being behind bars for more than two years due to the YSL RICO case. Fortunately, he was able to strike a plea deal and come home, but the damage to his label and Atlanta as a whole felt insurmountable. Many fallings-out occurred as a result of plea deals, betrayal and pride. Thug also had a tough time reorienting himself to the current music landscape, as his comeback album UY SCUTI did not land well for the masses (though it did make the top 10 of the Billboard 200, peaking at No. 6).

The beautiful thing about music, though â€” specifically out of The A â€” is that there are always new, hungry artists who are ready for the spotlight. Throughout his career, Thugger has gotten stronger an as artist by mentoring up-and-comers and allowing their creative energy to flow through him. Thus, we get Slime Language 3, which shows that the new era of YSL has the potential to be impactful in its own way.

Tezzus, diamond* and 1300SAINT have countless standout moments on this two-disc, 41-song project. And it wouldn't be a YSL compilation without inviting the extended family. Future, Travis Scott, Lil Baby, Yeat, Quavo and Cash Cobain are among those bringing their flavors to the party.

Take a gander at our ranking of the 41-song compilation and get a peek into what the present and future of YSL looks like.