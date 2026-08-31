Tupac Trial Closings: Prosecutors Call Keffe D Murder Mastermind, Defense Calls Case Fiction

Prosecutors argued Monday that their murder case against Duane â€œKeffe Dâ€ Davis rested on far more than his own words about Tupac Shakur's 1996 killing. His defense lawyer countered that Davis had lied for years to police, TV producers, and podcasters, and that without those stories, there was not enough evidence to convict him.

â€œThis was a case about gang retaliation and revenge,â€ Clark County Deputy District Attorney Binu Palal told jurors Monday during his closing argument at Davis' murder trial in Las Vegas. â€œThis case is drenched with circumstantial evidence even beyond Mr. Davis' statements.â€

Palal started with a â€œlittle experiment,â€ highlighting only the evidence presented during the two-week trial that did not rely on the secret police interview Davis gave to Los Angeles police in 2008 in which he described himself as the mastermind behind the shooting of Shakur on Sept. 7, 1996. (Davis gave the account under a proffer agreement while seeking leniency in an unrelated drug case.) The interview was intended to remain confidential, but the recorded interview was admitted at trial after Davis repeated the details in a BET docuseries, other media interviews, and his memoir, Compton Street Legend.

Palal said the evidence showed Davis and his nephew, Orlando â€œBaby Laneâ€ Anderson, were prominent members of the South Side Compton Crips who believed they had to respond with violence after Shakur and Death Row Records founder Suge Knight attacked Anderson inside the MGM Grand casino hours before Shakur was fatally shot. The casino beating, Palal said, was itself retaliation for an earlier gang confrontation at a Los Angeles County mall. He reminded jurors they heard directly from a former gang member who was part of the brawl and who testified that a Death Row Records chain and medallion went missing. Palal said the alleged theft of the necklace was â€œan ultimate sign of disrespectâ€ that demanded retribution.

The prosecutor then used a courtroom monitor to show jurors copies of the hotel records placing Anderson at the Excalibur hotel from Sept. 6 through Sept. 8, 1996, and Corey Edwards, an older South Side Compton Crips member close to Davis, at the Monte Carlo hotel. Surveillance video inside the MGM also captured the beadown of Anderson.

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Palal pointed to a detail Davis provided to authorities in 2008 that, he said, had not previously been made public. Davis told investigators that a group of women had been driving in a Chrysler Sebring near the BMW at the time of the shooting. One of those women, Ingrid Stokes, testified during the trial that she had been in the Sebring and had been afraid to speak publicly afterward for fear of retaliation. â€œSnitches get stitches,â€ she told jurors.

Palal then turned to Davis' own statements, asking why he gave police such â€œgranular detailsâ€ in 2008, including accounts that implicated others before the shooting, if he was simply inventing a story to avoid a potential life sentence. Davis, he argued, could have said he merely heard about the killing instead of placing himself inside the rented white Cadillac, or blamed someone else entirely.

â€œIt makes no sense to â€˜put that smut' â€¦ on somebody that you love,â€ Palal said, invoking testimony about Davis identifying his beloved nephew as the gunman. Anderson, long considered a suspect in Shakur's killing, denied involvement before he was killed in an unrelated Compton shooting in 1998 at age 23. Palal argued Monday that Davis implicating Anderson made the most sense â€œas a truth to get out of a life sentence.â€

â€œFor nearly 18 years, Duane Davis has told the police, television producers, books, YouTube interviewers, anybody that will listen, that he was responsible for the murder of Tupac Shakur,â€ Palal told jurors. â€œTell him you hear him and find him guilty.â€

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When it was his turn, defense lawyer Michael Sanft portrayed Davis as a showman who fabricated his account to gain an advantage in a criminal case before he repeated and embellished the story because it brought him attention and money.

â€œHe's not telling you the truth, he's telling you fiction,â€ Sanft said of Davis' 2008 statement to police. He argued Davis' various accounts conflicted with one another, and some were even contradicted by the evidence. For instance, he pointed to a passage in Davis' book claiming that Stokes' Chrysler Sebring was struck by gunfire and had a shattered window. Stokes testified the car was never hit and no glass was shattered.

â€œThe state wants you to believe this was a confession, that he was somehow there in person at the time of the shooting,â€ Sanft argued Monday. â€œWe're presuming all this stuff. â€¦ We can't put Orlando in the car. We can't even put Davis in Las Vegas.â€

The defense lawyer questioned why prosecutors never subpoenaed Knight, who is now serving a 28-year prison sentence in California after pleading no contest to voluntary manslaughter for a 2015 hit-and-run death. Sanft claimed it didn't make sense that Knight later paid Anderson to testify on his behalf at a probation violation hearing if he believed Anderson had tried to kill him too. Sanft also asked why Davis wasn't targeted for retaliation if his role in the killing was as widely known as prosecutors suggest.

Over his two-hour closing, Sanft claimed that the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department mishandled the search for the Cadillac, allowed unauthorized people to access the case file, and lost police reports during a technology upgrade. He also asked why there were no police reports or insurance claims documenting the alleged shopping mall confrontation where the Death Row Records chain was allegedly stolen.

Sanft said Davis â€œnever readâ€ his own book and argued that even the spelling of his nickname on the cover was wrong. He said â€œKeffe Dâ€ should have been spelled â€œKeithy D,â€ pointing to an embroidered jacket found during a 2023 search of Davis' home that bore that spelling. In a counter to Palal's closing, Sanft replayed part of Stokes' testimony in which she denied that her group had shouted, â€œTupac! Tupac!â€ as Davis had told police.

â€œDo not presume anything in this case,â€ Sanft urged jurors Monday as he asked them to return a not-guilty verdict. â€œRepeating a fiction over and over again,â€ he said, does not â€œmake it a fact.â€

In the state's final rebuttal before jurors began deliberating Monday afternoon, Clark County Chief Deputy District Attorney Marc DiGiacomo dismissed Sanft's argument that inconsistencies in Davis's accounts undermined the prosecution's case.

â€œDo we honestly think a guy who was dumb enough to write a book could keep this story straight this many times?â€ DiGiacomo asked. He argued that Davis's 2008 account was the most detailed version of events and was corroborated by other evidence.

DiGiacomo also told jurors that the 2008 proffer agreement was beyond the control of Las Vegas authorities and that Davis had effectively benefited from it for years. He said Davis later forfeited its protections by publicly repeating details from the interview after former Los Angeles police detective Greg Kading wrote his own book about the case.

Davis, he argued, was angry about Kading's book and couldn't resist speaking up. The long delay before Davis was charged, DiGiacomo said, did not mean Las Vegas investigators doubted his culpability.

â€œWe had to eat crow and allow a murderer to live in Henderson and not charge him because of the various things that happened in this case,â€ DiGiacomo said. He closed by pointing to a social media clip in which Davis boasted that he had â€œbeat the streets,â€ â€œbeat the Fedsâ€ and â€œbeat cancer.â€

â€œAnd now he's trying to beat 12 of you,â€ DiGiacomo told the jury. â€œThat's what's going on here.â€

Davis, 63, has pleaded not guilty to one count of murder with use of a deadly weapon and has been jailed since his September 2023 arrest. His 2008 interview with police loomed large over the trial, particularly the part where he told police he personally handed a loaded .40-caliber Glock to the back seat, where Anderson took the weapon and opened fire through a rear window.

During the trial, jurors heard Davis say in the interview that he had expected the Cadillac to pull up on the driver's side of the BMW. Palal argued Monday that the BMW's position at the red light likely was the middle lane, leading Davis to expect that, but that the Cadillac instead pulled alongside the passenger side.

â€œIf they drove on my side, I would have popped 'em, know what I'm saying,â€ Davis said in the 2008 police interview. â€œBut they was on the other side.â€

During the trial, jurors heard from former LAPD Detective Daryn Dupree, who testified that Davis first volunteered his involvement in Shakur's killing while investigators were questioning him about the 1997 slaying of Christopher Wallace, the rapper known as the Notorious B.I.G., or Biggie Smalls. Dupree said he and Kading had confronted Davis with evidence they believed linked him to cocaine and PCP trafficking. Facing a potential life sentence, Davis was told he could help himself by cooperating. Davis denied involvement in Biggie's killing, Dupree testified, but then said, â€œWe did the other one.â€ Davis later sat for the recorded proffer interview with his lawyer present.

Davis told the investigators, â€œWe did what we had to do.â€ He said the group fled in the Cadillac, ditched it behind a hotel, and then went off to â€œsmoke weed and drink.â€ Knight was wounded but survived the ambush. Shakur was shot multiple times and died six days later at 25.

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During the trial, former Las Vegas police officer Garry Dale testified that he rode in the ambulance with a wounded Shakur and repeatedly asked him to identify his attacker. Shakur refused.

â€œNo, we'll take care of it,â€ Dale recalled him saying.