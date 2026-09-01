Love Island USAs Melanie Moreno and Kenzie Annis Reveal Reason for Friendship Fallout

Who Is That Witty Scottish Announcer on Love Island?

Iain Stirling pulls a double shift as the narrator of both Love Island UK and Love Island USAâ€”and during filming, he's also on a tight schedule.

â€œAt 12 in the afternoon U.K. time, I'd log on to Love Island UK,â€ the Scottish comedian detailed to TODAY in 2024. â€œBy that point, the show's all but finished. Then we’d write for two or three hours. Done by about 4, half 4. Then I’d get a child dinner, bath time, bed timeâ€”I'd love for it to be more rock â€˜n' roll than that, but that was my life. Then I'd have some food, and then I would log on to Love Island USA at half past 8, which is really early Fiji time.â€

Stirling watches a rough cut from home over Zoom, exec producer Parrish explained to The Wrap, and he and the writers are â€œjust observing funny things in the scene, or reminders of what's happened in the story, that gets recordedâ€¦at home on his microphone.â€

His narration is added to the episode before the episode is sent to Peacock's legals and standards team (which does sometimes have notes that require last-minute changes).

â€œWe'd try to finish by about 12 or 1 in the morning, then I'd stay up till half to 3 â€” which is still not the end of the show for the U.S.,â€ Stirling told TODAY. â€œIn a dream world, I'd be staying up â€˜til like, 5, 6, in the morning, but that would basically involve me never sleeping.â€

Proof that the franchise can produce a forever bond: Stirling married former Love Island UK host Laura Whitmore in 2020 and they welcomed a daughter in March 2021.