BMG and Concord Complete Merger

BMG and Concord have completed their merger after receiving all regulatory approval, the companies announced on Tuesday (Sept. 1). Bob Valentine now serves as CEO of BMG, while Thomas Coesfeld is the company's chairman.

The combined companies will operate under the BMG name. Together, the operation holds more than 4 million works in its catalog. The company remains privately owned, with Bertelsmann holding the majority of shares with a 67% stake. The remaining 33% stake is held by affiliates of Great Mountain Partners. The merger, first announced in April, marks one of the biggest music combinations of the last decade.

BMG represents artists including Jelly Roll and Lainey Wilson, while Concord owns songs by Creedence Clearwater Revival and R.E.M. The combined entity will make up about 2.66% of the overall market share in the U.S., based on numbers from 2025. Though significantly below the market share of Universal, Sony and Warner, the combined company could be considered a quiet major given its estimated $2 billion in annual revenue, along with scaled publishing and catalog rights.

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â€œThe completion of this transaction marks the beginning of a new chapter for BMG, creating a business with the scale and resources equipped for the future,â€ Coesfeld said in a statement. â€œWe believe that investing in creators, music rights and AI will allow us to unlock new opportunities for artists and writers in a rapidly evolving industry. By building on the entrepreneurial cultures and independent spirit that have long defined both organizations, we have created a platform that is uniquely positioned in the music industry and set up for sustainable long-term growth. I am truly convinced that together, our passionate teams will continue to innovate with purpose and deliver exceptional service to our creative partners around the world.â€ Â

The combined companies' enterprises encompass music publishing, recorded music, digital distribution, theatrical rights and film/TV.

Further appointments on the executive team include: BjÃ¶rn Bauer as CFO, Sebastian Hentzschel as COO, Victor Zaraya as chief revenue officer, Amanda Molter as general counsel and Kent Hoskins as chief transformation officer. In addition to Coesfeld, the board of directors includes Johannes von Schwarzkof and Rolf Hellerman from Bertelsmann, Alex Thomson from Great Mountain Partners and Steve Smith, founding partner of Concord.

â€œThe new executive management team brings together leaders with the experience, judgement and focus we need to deliver on BMG's ambitions,â€ Valentine said in a statement. â€œAs we begin this next chapter, our priority is to build on the strengths of both businesses, creating a clear, focused organization that can move nimbly, invest with conviction and deliver long-term value for artists, songwriters and playwrights we partner with and represent.â€

Also on the executive team post-merger are Tom Becci (global recorded operations), Alberto Chullen (corporate development and investments), Sophia Dilley (Concord originals), Sean Flahaven (Concord theatricals), Celine Joshua (global marketing and streaming), Nitsa Kalispera (global supply chain operations), Jon Loba (Global Frontline Recordings), Ruth Martinez (human resources), Kristal McKanders Dube (corporate communications), Alistair Norbury (senior creative advisor to the company's CEO), Tom Scherer (global catalog recordings) and Jim Selby (global music publishing).