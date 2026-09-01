Arsenal transfer news: Borussia Dortmund sign Ethan Nwaneri on loan

Borussia Dortmund have signed Ethan Nwaneri on a season-long loan from Arsenal.

The 19-year-old joins the German club after their new signing Giannis Konstantelias suffered a significant knee injury during Saturday’s 2-0 win over Hamburg.

Dortmund managing director Lars Ricken said Nwaneri – who the club tried to sign last summer – is “a very talented and technically gifted midfielder”.

“Given Konstantelias’s extended absence, it was important for us to be able to strengthen our roster at short notice,” Ricken said.

“For us, signing Ethan was the best possible solution from a sporting perspective.”

After finding his opportunities with the first team limited by the arrivals of Noni Madueke and Eberechi Eze, Nwaneri spent the second half of last season on loan at Marseille, for whom he made 11 appearances across all competitions.

BBC Sport revealed last month that Arsenal would prioritise loan offers for Nwaneri, who they do not want to sell.

The academy graduate attracted interest from clubs across the Premier League and Europe during the window before moving to the Bundesliga side.

With manager Mikel Arteta having an abundance of attacking talent, there is a sense at Emirates Stadium he would benefit from increased game time elsewhere.

Meanwhile, Gunners midfielder Fabio Vieira has joined Hamburg on a permanent transfer after spending last term on loan with the Bundesliga side.

The 26-year-old joined Arsenal in 2022 for Â£34.2m from Porto and made 49 appearances for the club.