Noel Gallagher Hints at Oasis 2027 Summer Tour

Will Oasis hit the road next summer? That is potentially in the cards according to Noel Gallagher.

The musician added to the rumors that there is a 2027 Oasis tour in the works during an appearance on talkSPORT'sÂ Drive. When host Andy Goldstein asked about the tour rumors, Gallagher first downplayed the possibility, joking, â€œIt's Liam, isn't it? He's not into it. He's not into Oasis anymore.â€

Goldstein replied that he heard Gallagher's brother and bandmate recently quit social media. â€œWell, then there must be something happening,â€ Gallagher responded. â€œWell, let's put it this way: there's no football tournament on next year, so we've got to do something in the summer, right?â€

âš½ï¸ “Wellâ€¦ there’s not a football tournament next summer.” ðŸ‘€ “So we’ve got to do something, right?” Noel Gallagher addresses rumours of Oasis shows in the summer of 2027 pic.twitter.com/sNl5aRw5yp â€” talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) September 2, 2026

Oasis have not officially confirmed a return to the road. However, there have been numerous reports that the band is planning another big tour, which could include a return to U.K. venue Knebworth. In 1996, Oasis famously played there toÂ 250,000 peopleÂ across two nights and some have speculated they will attempt to recapture the magic.

Last month, Liam responded to reports that Oasis would headline Glastonbury in 2027. â€œIt's not happening so all you croc wearing flag waving shit cunts can calm the fuck down,â€ he told fans on social media.

Oasis spent much of 2025 on the road performing theirÂ highly-anticipated reunion tour. Throughout the run, the musicians dropped a few hints that they were planning to return. In September, when the bandÂ wrapped their London shows, GallagherÂ issued a slew of thank yous, ending with one for the fans. â€œMost of all, I wanna thank you lot for keeping the faith and putting this band back on the map,â€ he said, adding a few moments later: â€œSee you next year!â€

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Oasis will release a new documentary, Don't Look Back in Anger, in IMAX theaters on Sept. 11 before the film arrives on Hulu and Disney+ later this year. It was created byÂ Peaky Blinders' Steven Knight and directed by Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace.

â€œThe Oasis world tour united generations, cultures and countries and spoke to a broken world about reconciliation,â€ Knight said in a statement. â€œDon't Look Back In AngerÂ is not only your ticket to the show â€“ it's a backstage pass and a seat at the table when Liam and Noel sit down together for the first time in 15 years and tell it how it is and how it was.â€