Dollywood Developing Several New Experiences to Honor Dolly Parton

Dollywood Parks & Resorts, the theme park created by Dolly Parton in 1986, will be expanded to include â€œseveral new experiencesâ€ currently in development to honor the life and legacy of its founder in the wake of her death at the age of 80.

â€œMany of us had extensive conversations with Dolly through the years about how she would want us to carry her vision forward,â€ said Eugene Naughton, Dollywood Parks & Resorts President. â€œDollywood will always be a place where families find fun, kindness, and joy â€” a place where they can make memories that last a lifetime, just like she would have wanted.â€

Among the new additions to Dollywood is the Dream Maker, an on-site character who will engage with guests in the Wildwood Grove area of the park. Its goal is to â€œcelebrate this important part of Dolly's work and to inspire the next generation,â€ according to a release from Dollywood. Through stories and interactive experiences, the Dream Maker will encourage guests to dream big, believe in themselves and lift others up through courage and kindness.

Guests visiting Dollywood will have an opportunity to leave behind kind words of their own through special kiosks located throughout Wildwood Grove. They will be encouraged to share notes and memories about how Parton influenced and inspired them. Her life and legacy will continue to be spotlighted in the Dolly Parton Experience, a pre-existing exhibit that will receive a new entrance in her honor.

In the coming months, the Sevierville Chamber of Commerce will unveil â€œIn Dolly's Footsteps,â€ a walking tour that visits locations throughout the area that were important to Parton in her youth.

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A standing memorial has been housed at the welcome plaza at Dollywood since Parton died on Aug. 25 following a brief battle with cancer. â€œThe memorial is a special place for all who would like to reflect on her life, honor her profound contributions and celebrate the joy she brought to so many people around the world,â€ representatives said.

â€œAs Dollywood continues to grow, Dolly's influence will remain woven into the experiences guests share, the dreams that are inspired and the lives that are touched. Her extraordinary vision will continue to shape the park for generations to come.â€