Big Mistakes Season 2 Casts Lorenzo de Moor, Poorna Jagannathan

â€œBig Mistakesâ€ Season 2 is now in production, with the Netflix comedy series adding two actors in recurring roles.

Both Lorenzo de Moor and Poorna Jagannathan will recur in the show's second season, joining returning stars Dan Levy, Taylor Ortega, Laurie Metcalf, Jack Innanen, Boran Kuzum and Abby Quinn. As previously announced, Elizabeth Perkins has been upped to series regular status for Season 2.

de Moor will play Leo, while Jagannathan will play DrÃ©a. Exact character details are being kept under wraps.

de Moor has starred in Italian films like â€œDolce Fine Giornataâ€ and American releases like â€œAnother Simple Favorâ€ and â€œYou, Me & Tuscany.â€ Next up, he will be seen in features including â€œThe Resurrection of the Christ: Part One,â€ the reboot of â€œCliffhanger,â€ and â€œMaserati: The Brothers.â€

Jagannathan currently stars in the HBO-DC Studios series â€œLanternsâ€ and is fresh off her role as Lucky in the critically-acclaimed Hulu comedy â€œDeli Boys.â€ She previously starred in the Netflix series â€œNever Have I Everâ€ and has been in shows like â€œThe Night Ofâ€ at HBO and â€œBetter Call Saul.â€ In film, she is known for roles in â€œDelhi Belly,â€ â€œWolfs,â€ and â€œTurtles All the Way Down.â€

de Moor is repped by Volver Consulenze Artistiche and 42. Jagannathan is repped by Gersh, Untitled, and Hansen Jacobson.

The official logline for Season 1 of â€œBig Mistakesâ€ states that it â€œfollows Nicky (Levy) and Morgan (Ortega), two deeply incapable siblings who are in over their heads when a misguided theft for their dying grandmother accidentally pulls them into the world of organized crime. Blackmailed into increasingly dangerous assignments, they clumsily fail upwards, sinking deeper into chaos they're ill-equipped to handle.â€

Levy created the series and serves as executive producer and showrunner in addition to starring. Rachel Sennott also co-created the series and executive produces. Anne-Marie McGintee executive produces for Not a Real Production Company, with Jacqui Rivera and Timothy Greenberg also executive producing.