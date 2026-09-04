John Farnhams All-Star Concert Celebration Gets Cinematic Release

A one-off concert celebrating the remarkable career of John Farnham will get the big screen treatment.

As previously reported, Melbourne's Rod Laver ArenaÂ will hostÂ The Songs Of JohnÂ Farnham: A Living Legend The CelebrationÂ on Sunday, Sept. 20, featuring 120 artists and musicians, and raising funds forÂ Head and Neck Cancer Australia.

The show was a rapid sell-out, organizers say. Now, show producers Cochrane Entertainment and TEG Dainty have struck a deal to broadcast the concert live into HOYTS' national network of cinemas.

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â€œThis is an extraordinary event for Australian music, and the opportunity to take it beyond Rod Laver Arena and into cinemas across the country is unprecedented and incredibly exciting,â€ comments Paul Dainty, the legendary concert promoter who leads TEG Dainty.

Performers on the night will include Keith Urban, Tina Arena, Jimmy Barnes, Kate Ceberano, Ross Wilson, Human Nature, Richard Marx, Jessica Mauboy and Jon Stevens, withÂ Celine DionÂ andÂ Hugh JackmanÂ joining in via a satellite feed.

Farnham personally invited each artist appearing at the show, and he has a record-breaking connection with the 15,000-capacity Rod Laver Arena. The veteran singer has performed at the Olympic Park venueÂ on 94 occasions,Â doing so toÂ more than 1 million total fans.

â€œThe extraordinary response to this concert has shown just how deeply JohnÂ Farnham's music continues to resonate with Australians,â€ adds Cochrane Entertainment founder Tony Cochrane. â€œWe wanted this celebration to be something truly special, and now, through HOYTS, we have the opportunity to share that experience with John's fans right across Australia.â€

WithÂ 1986'sÂ Whispering Jack,Â Farnham engineered one of the all-time great comebacks, Released through Sony Music, the album spent 25 weeks at No. 1, en route to shifting more than one million copies, becoming the first domestic LP to do so. It remains the highest-selling album ever in Australia by a local talent.

Whispering JackÂ houses Farnham's signature song, â€œYou're The Voice,â€ a top 10 hit in the United Kingdom, and, four decades on, the beloved unofficial anthem of Australia.

The legendary, ARIA Hall of Fame-inducted artist faced his toughest challenge yet in August 2022, when he underwentÂ major surgery to remove a cancerous growth from his mouth. Since then, he has made only a handful of rare public appearances, and in 2024 October was heard for the first time in more than two years by way of an audiobook excerpt for his memoir.

Whispering JackÂ this year enjoys its 40th anniversary with an expanded edition pairing the original LP with the live recording,Â Whispering Jack Live In Concert, along with new, numbered vinyl and range of merchandise to mark the special occasion.