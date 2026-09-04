Trumps White House Blasts Rosie ODonnell After Jimmy Kimmel Live Hosting Run: A Nasty Woman and Total Slob

The White House has hit back at Rosie O'Donnell after she repeatedly skewered President Donald Trump during her guest-hosting gig on â€œJimmy Kimmel Liveâ€ this week.

In a statement to Entertainment Weekly on Friday, a White House spokesperson said: â€œRosie O'Donnell is a nasty woman and a total slob whose brain has been completely destroyed by Trump Derangement Syndrome.â€

A rep for O'Donnell declined to comment on the White House's statement.

Trump was the butt of many a joke during O'Donnell's stint filling in for Kimmel, which ended on Thursday night. She began her first monologue on Monday with a bang: â€œIf you thought the president hated â€˜Jimmy Kimmel Live!' when it was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel? Buckle up, people! Buckle up.â€

O'Donnell continued, â€œI've been living in Ireland for the past two years because of â€˜Mango Mussolini.' I read that Project 2025 and said, â€˜Gotta get myself out of here!' and I decided to go to Ireland where people are driven to drink regardless of who's running their country.â€

During her final show on Thursday, O'Donnell signed off by thanking â€œeveryone who's been watching this week, especially the hungry, hungry hypocrite in the White Houseâ€ (via The New York Times). She later performed a revised version of the classic Irish tune â€œDanny Boy,â€ calling it â€œDonny Boyâ€ in dedication to Trump.

â€œPoor Donny boy your polls, your polls are falling. Your reflecting pool is green as Mountain Dew. Your wig's a mess, your ballroom is appalling, and with Iran you've bit off more than you can chew,â€ O'Donnell sang. â€œMeasles are back, inflation is a-swelling; you post all night, you're sleeping while you work. And what's with all this useless crap you're selling? Hey, sweetie pie, you're driving us all berserk. But there's a way to end this drama. It's time to use that stable-genius brain. Since we all know you'll never be Obama, why not resign, and make this country great again?â€

The comedian and the president have a longstanding beef, dating back to 2006, when O'Donnell mocked his bankruptcies while she was a moderator on â€œThe View.â€ Ahead of taking the reins as guest host, O'Donnell spoke to Variety, revealing that she was â€œsurprisedâ€ to receive the offer from Kimmel given what she called their â€œadversarial relationship.â€

â€œI support [Kimmel] in what he's doing with the First Amendment, and our ability as entertainers and citizens to speak out against our government that's enshrined in the Founding Fathers' writings about our government, so I think he's fantastic,â€ O'Donnell said. â€œAnd I wish that Stephen Colbert had the same kind of support when it happened to him, because he shouldn't be gone either.â€