Blackpinks Lisa Returns to Her Rap Roots on Solo Single SaWaDiKa

Lisa is saying â€œhelloâ€ to her new chapter. The rapper-singer has released her new supercharged single â€œSaWaDiKa,â€ which is a Thai greeting for â€œhello.â€

The track finds Lisa returning to her rap roots, as she spits bars with the sharp prowess she's known for. â€œI'm that bitch on your TV/In my Ferrari, indigo/La Lalisa, la diva,â€ she raps over sputtering drums. Produced by Thom Bridges, who has worked with Katseye and John Summit among other artists, and songwriting duo Ojivolta, the track is a thumping first look into Lisa's forthcoming EP, Press Play, which arrives on Oct. 23 via LLOUD Co./RCA Records.

Along with the song, Lisa has also shared a show-stopping music video. In it, she rocks a handful of stunning looks, including a red, cut-out leather bodysuit and boxing shorts with â€œSaWaDiKaâ€ in rhinestone letters across the waist. The visual was shot in Lisa's native Bangkok, Thailand, and directed by Bang Jae Yeob, a Korean director known for his work on K-pop videos. Throughout the video, Lisa commands each shot as she walks through a handful of iconic locations in Bangkok.

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â€œSaWaDiKaâ€ is Lisa's first solo single of 2026. In May, the rapper-singer released â€œGoalsâ€ alongside Anitta and Rema for the Official FIFAÂ World CupÂ 2026 Album. The song comes after Lisa announced her upcoming documentary Always Lalisa, which premieres worldwide on Oct. 12.

It's bound to be a busy year for the Blackpink member. In the fall, Lisa will kick off her Viva La Lisa Residency in Las Vegas, where she will perform at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Nov. 13, Nov. 14, Nov. 27, and Nov. 28.