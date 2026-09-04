Big Sean and Kanye West Reunite After Feud With Surprise Appearance in Chicago

Big Sean made a surprise appearance at Kanye Westâ€˜s homecoming concert at Soldier Field in Chicago to perform his hit single â€œI Don't Fuck With You,â€ a sentiment that no longer seems to apply to the relationship between the two rappers who spent the past five years locked in a quiet feud.

West and Sean publicly fell out around 2021, when Sean claimed West owed him $6 million in a since-deleted post on X. That same year, West said signing Sean to his record label G.O.O.D. Music, through which his music was released from 2007 through 2021, was â€œworst thing I've ever doneâ€ â€” though it can't have been worse than the antisemitic rants and racist remarks that have derailed his career over the past few years.

â€œMan, I know this man's momma, bro, you know what I'm saying? I changed this man's family and both John Legend and Big Sean â€” when I ran for office â€” got used quick by the Democrats to come at they boy that actually changed they life,â€ West said at the time. â€œAnd that's some sellout shit. And I don't rock with neither of them, and I need my apology. I ain't saying they ain't gonna change, but niggas is scared.â€

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Whether or not West has been holding a grudge against Sean all these years, his fans certainly were. In 2024, a West fan allegedly leaked much of Sean's then-unreleased album online. â€œSince he wanna disrespect Ye so much, here's the album. Fuck him and his whole team,â€ the fan said after Sean seemingly made a dig at West during an On the Radar freestyle. It's all water under the bridge now.

Sean and West celebrated their reunion with performances of their collaborations â€œCliqueâ€ and â€œMercy,â€ for which 2 Chainz also made an appearance at Soldier Field. â€œChi-Town, I love you forever,â€ Sean said on stage. â€œYe, I love you, bro, and I appreciate you.â€ West replied, â€œLove you, fam.â€ Other special guests at the show included Twista and Future.