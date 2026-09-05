RuPauls Drag Race, All Stars and Untucked Renewed for New Seasons at MTV and Paramount+

Shantay you stay!

â€œRuPaul's Drag Race,â€ â€œAll Starsâ€ and â€œUntuckedâ€ have all been renewed for new seasons at MTV and Paramount+.

The franchise's main show, â€œRuPaul's Drag Raceâ€ will return to MTV for its 19th season. This follows a successful season 18 which delivered double-digit growth over the previous season and set a new franchise premiere viewership record. The series was up 19% on P18-49 rating (0.564 vs. 0.472) and up 7% in P18-49 share (2.43 vs. 2.27). Season 18 of â€œDrag Raceâ€ ranked among the Top 3 cable series in 2026 to date in the key demo.

Season 18 featured iconic guest judges including Cardi B, Teyana Taylor, Benny Blanco and more. Myki Meeks took home the crown.

â€œRuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked,â€ the aftershow, will also return for season 18.

The show's production company, World of Wonder said, â€œNearly twenty years later, what began as a dream has become an extraordinary global movement. We owe endless thanks to our partners at MTV and Paramount+, along with every queen, judge, crew member, and fan who has built â€˜RuPaul's Drag Race.' Drag brings people together in powerful ways â€“Â and we are honored to keep celebrating new voices and sharing iconic moments with the world.â€

Paramount+ has also renewed â€œRuPaul's Drag Race All Starsâ€ for season 12 following the return of its Tournament of All Stars format, which brought together returning queens to compete for a coveted spot in the â€œDrag Race Hall of Fame.â€ Crystal Methyd earned the title during the latest season. The season also featured the franchise's first all-disco Lip Sync Smackdown for the Crown and welcomed guest judges Kate Hudson, La Toya Jackson, ReneÃ© Rapp and others to the panel. â€˜RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars: Untucked' will also return for season 9.

As Emmy voting gets underway, the show landed 11 nominations, including an outstanding host for a reality or reality competition program nod for RuPaul. The nomination was historic and was a record-extending 11th consecutive nomination.