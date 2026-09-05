Fannie Mae accepts first crypto-backed mortgage product

Fannie Mae will now accept crypto-backed mortgages via a new product by mortgage company Better Home and Finance and Coinbase .

It’s not the first crypto backed mortgage, but it is the first accepted by Fannie Mae, which is under government conservatorship. The offering allows homebuyers to use their crypto assets as collateral. Fannie Mae will purchase those loans just like any other conforming mortgage.

“We have now finally created the infrastructure rails to enable any tokenized asset in America to be able to be pledged to help someone afford to buy a home,” Vishal Garg, CEO of Better, told CNBC in an interview. “It starts with bitcoin, starts with [USD Coin], but going forward, it can be Apple stock or Amazon stock, or any publicly traded mutual fund, bond fund, something that you might hold in your IRA, you’re going to be able to pledge that to buy a home.”

The idea is to serve Americans who have enough crypto assets to fund a mortgage down payment but do not want to sell those assets, which would both incur taxes and forfeit any future appreciation.

The new mortgage product allows them to keep the cryptocurrency and still secure home financing.

“Token-backed mortgages are a major first step to unlocking homeownership for the younger generations that have struggled with barriers to saving for a traditional down payment,” said Max Branzburg, head of consumer and business products at Coinbase, in a release.

To use the product, a borrower must have a Coinbase account and would take out a regular mortgage with Better as well as a second loan, backed by either bitcoin or USD Coin. The second loan would fund the down payment on the first loan.

Both loans are held by Better, and the crypto assets, once pledged, cannot be traded.Â Even if the value of the crypto falls, nothing changes on the loans, as long as the borrower keeps making the monthly payments.

As an example, on a $500,000 home, a borrower can pledge $250,000 in bitcoin and get a $100,000 loanÂ to cover the cash down payment. The crypto stays in custody in Better’s Coinbase Prime account for the life of the loan and is returned once the loan is repaid.Â