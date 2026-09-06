Natalie Portman Gives Birth to Baby No. 3, Her First With Tanguy Destable

For the Thor actress, life in Paris has been trÃ©s sweet. â€œThere's a calm and knowing myself: who I want to spend time with, what kind of energy I want around that makes the experience so beautiful every day,â€ she detailed to Harper's Bazaar. And knowing this pregnancy is likely her last, she added, â€œI cherish every moment.â€ Â

That means, â€œI try and do some kind of physical activity every day,â€ Portman recently Elle. â€œI either swim or walk, and do gyrotonics. I'm still vegan. I take lots of vitamins. I try and sleep as much as possible.â€

And she's found the silver lining in having to avoid certain beverages. â€œBeing pregnant is almost like a cleanse because you don't drink and can't have caffeine,â€ Portman shared. â€œSo I'm like, â€˜Wow, I've never been cleaner in my life.'â€

But while she's sticking to those guidelines, she hasn't stressed herself out over brushing up on baby books. â€œYou figure it out,â€ she reasoned to Harper's Bazaar. “We're going to make lots of mistakes, no matter how hard we try. And also, we're going to do a lot right without having to do research. I feel like if you're just present and loving, that's the best thing possible.”

For more stars who welcomed new bundles of joy this year, keep readingâ€¦