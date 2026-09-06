Phoebe Bridgers Talks Super Intimidating Acting Debut at Primetime Venice Premiere

Phoebe Bridgers talked about making her acting debut in Primetime on Saturday when the Robert Pattinson-starring film premiered at the Venice International Film Festival.

At the press conference for the film â€” based on To Catch a Predator and its host Chris Hansen â€” it was revealed that Bridgers and Primetime director Lance Oppenheim were already friends prior to filming; Oppenheim recently helmed Bridgers' video for â€œLost Boys.â€

When it came to casting the role, Oppenheim mentioned Bridgers to Pattinson. â€œI didn't even know Lance and Phoebe were friends,â€ Pattinson said at the press conference (via Variety). â€œWhen [Oppenheim] suggested her, I was like â€˜Phoebe Bridgers?Â Why don't we just get the queen?'â€Â

â€œIt was certainly super intimidating and when Lance asked me, I was like, â€˜No way,'â€ Bridgers added. â€œBut it turns out, working with incredible people actually makes it way easier. I thought I was going to wither with all of these guys. Instead, it was just like so fun and free.â€

Phoebe Bridgers says it was initially â€œsuper intimidatingâ€ to make her acting debut in #Primetime: â€œTurns out, working with incredible people makes it way easier. I thought I was going to kind of wither with all of these guys, and instead it was just so fun.â€â€¦ pic.twitter.com/1r8tQO8qTJ â€” Variety (@Variety) September 5, 2026

Bridgers said of acting for the first time. â€œI just trusted Lance. He made it feel like a documentary in a really fun wayâ€¦ I just couldn't get over, how do you read something on a script and then act like you're thinking of it in that moment?â€

Pattinson also applauded Bridgers' performance as one of the To Catch a Predator decoys. â€œShe's unbelievable,â€ he said. â€œEven on the first day, she was so relaxed. She didn't seem nervous at all. She completely got the tone, and it's a relatively difficult movie.â€

In addition to making her acting debut, Bridgers also co-composed Primetimeâ€˜s score and contributed the end credits song.

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Oppenheim, who was friends with Bridgers before she became a famous musician, previously talked about casting the musician in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

â€œI've always known her to have an incredibly deep, almost baritone speaking voice, and I was then amazed that someone who had such a deep speaking voice could produce this beautiful, angelic singing voice,â€ Oppenheim said. â€œWith how she's able to use her voice in different environments, I kept thinking, â€˜That's exactly what a decoy would do.' I remember texting her like, â€˜This is so random, but I think you are perfect for this part,' and she responded, â€˜I don't really act, I've never done it, I don't know how.'â€¯â€