UFC 330 Livestream: Heres Where to Watch the Makhachev vs. Machado Garry Online for Free

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

After Max Holloway defeated Conor McGregor in a TKO in less than 70 second during UFC 329 in July, the Ultimate Fighting Championship travels from Las Vegas to Philadelphia for UFC 330. For the main event, Russian Islam Makhachev (28-1-0) defends his welterweight title belt against Irish fighter Ian Machado Garry (17-1-0) in a marquee match. It's scheduled for five rounds.

On Saturday, Aug. 15, UFC 330: Makhachev vs. Machado Garry takes place at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The event starts at 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT, while the main card is set to begin at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

While he's been a champion for nine months, Islam Makhachev is considered the heavy favorite to defend the belt. However, Ian Machado Garry is also considered Makhachev's toughest opponent during his championship era, so there could be an opportunity for an upset.

And since UFC 330 is a high profile event, it's likely the MMA event may feature a few of celebrities in attendance, such as Shane Gillis, Kevin Hart, Rob McElhenney and others.

Meanwhile, UFC 329 drew in more than 6.5 million viewers to watch the return of Conor McGregor to the octagon, but it's likely UFC 330 may bring in as many eyeballs â€” especially with Makhachev defending his UFC Legacy Championship Belt.

How to Watch UFC 330 Online for Free

The event is available to livestream on Paramount+. UFC 330 is not a pay-per-view (PPV) livestream. You just need access to Paramount+ to watch it live.

Paramount+ Paramount+ Prices start at $8.99/month

For new subscribers, UFC 330 starts at $8.99/month for the Paramount+ Essential plan for access to all UFC events (included numbered and fight night events).

If you're looking to livestream UFC 330, there is a clever workaround to get Paramount+ for cheap since the streamer doesn't offer a free trial. Right now, you can sign up for a 30-day trial for Walmart+ for just $1. The retailer's rewards program comes with Paramount+ as one of its perks.

Aside from streaming access to Paramount+ to watch UFC, you can take advantage of everything Walmart+ has to offer with perks such as free and fast delivery; fuel discounts at Walmart, Sam's Club, Exxon, Mobil and Murphy stations; Burger King deals; additional savings with early access deals and many other perks. Learn more about what Walmart+ can offer you here.

No matter which Paramount+ plan you pick, you'll have access to UFC 330 at no additional cost.

DirecTV

DirecTV's â€œPremierâ€ Package is one of the best ways for cord-cutters to access live TV, sports and other popular streaming services. Priced at $129.99 for the first month of service ($169.99/month afterward), you get access to more than 185 channels, as well as access to Paramount+ for UFC 330. If you don't want to commit, you can get a five-day free trial to DirecTV here.

Main Card,Â 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT

Welterweight: Islam Makhachev (champion) vs. Ian Machado Garry â€” Main Event, Title Fight

Women's Strawweight: Mackenzie Dern (champion) vs. Gillian Robertson â€” Title Fight

Middleweight: Mansur Abdul-Malik vs. Dustin Stoltzfus

Lightweight: Edson Barboza vs. Esteban Ribovics

Prelims,Â 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT

Welterweight: Chidi Njokuani vs. Joel Ãlvarez

Lightweight: Jalin Turner vs. KauÃª Fernandes

Middleweight: Donte Johnson vs. Eric McConico

Middleweight: Vicente Luque vs. Tresean Gore

Early Prelims,Â 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT