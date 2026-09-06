Andy Williams, Every Time I Die Guitarist and Pro Wrestler, Dead at 48

Andy Williams, a professional wrestler who was formerly the founding guitarist of metalcore band Every Time I Die, has died at the age of 48.

According to reports, Williams â€” who wrestled under the name â€œThe Butcherâ€ â€” collapsed at the end of his tag team match Saturday at an Enjoy Wrestling event in Millvale, Pennsylvania. â€œOur doctors on staff tended to him immediately, administering CPR until the ambulance arrived,â€ Enjoy Wrestling wrote.

Williams ultimately died Saturday night, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office told TMZ. No cause of death was immediately known.

Before he was â€œThe Butcher,â€ Williams served as founding rhythm guitarist of the Buffalo metalcore band Every Time I Die, serving in that role from their formation in 1998 to their breakup in 2022. During his tenure in ETID, Williams played on all nine of the band's studio albums, concluding with 2021's Radical.

While with Every Time I Die, Williams began training and then moonlighting as a wrestler in the 2010s, first working the independent circuits before rising to the level of All Elite Wrestling, where he made his debut as â€œThe Butcherâ€ in 2019.

â€œAll Elite Wrestling is saddened to learn of the passing of Andy Williams, aka The Butcher,â€ AEW wrote in a statement Sunday. â€œA trailblazing musician with ETID and Atomic Rule, Williams made a successful transition into the world of professional wrestling and was incredibly respected by his peers both in and out of the ring.Â Our condolences go out to Williams' family, friends and fans.â€

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Williams â€” who frequently wrestled alongside tag team partner Jesse â€œThe Bladeâ€ Guilmette, who was also his partner Saturday at what was Williams' final match â€” spent seven years with AEW and its sister circuit Ring of Honor, a run that concluded in June 2026.

Following Every Time I Die's disbandment, Williams joined the group Atomic Rule, which he worked on outside wrestling; in a social media post just hours before his death, Williams told Atomic Rule fans that the band was hard at work on new music.