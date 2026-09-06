Everton 2-2 Manchester United: Report, result and goals as Maitland-Niles scores stunner to earn Toffees draw

Everton scored twice in the final seven minutes to snatch a 2-2 draw against Manchester United, with Ainsley Maitland-Niles marking his debut with a spectacular stoppage-time equaliser.

Bryan Mbeumo had put United ahead shortly after half-time before Tyrique George levelled for the hosts in the 83rd minute.

Benjamin Sesko looked to have restored United's lead two minutes from time, but Maitland-Niles produced a stunning strike from distance in the sixth minute of added time to earn Everton a point.

Mbeumo breaks the deadlock

The first half was short on clear-cut chances, although United came closest to opening the scoring when Bruno Fernandes' inventive volley struck the crossbar in the eighth minute.

Marcus Rashford was causing problems down Everton's right, with the United forward repeatedly finding space against makeshift right-back Merlin Rohl.

Rashford then created a good opening in the 22nd minute, beating Rohl before pulling the ball back towards the penalty spot. Diogo Dalot missed the first effort and the ball fell to Matheus Cunha, who fired over the bar.

Everton's best chance of the half came in the 43rd minute when Rohl crossed towards the far post and an unmarked Beto headed just over.

The hosts threatened again in stoppage time as Jarrad Branthwaite's effort was saved by Senne Lammens, ensuring the sides went into the break level.

United needed only a minute of the second half to take the lead, though. Kobbie Mainoo found Mbeumo on the right and the winger drove inside before curling a superb left-footed finish into the bottom-left corner.

George brings Everton level

Everton struggled to create a response initially, with United looking comfortable after taking the lead.

However, the hosts began to build pressure and had a golden opportunity in the 61st minute when Rashford's backheel put Cunha through with the goal at his mercy. James Tarkowski made a crucial sliding challenge to prevent the Brazilian from finishing into an empty net.

Everton continued to threaten, with Johnson seeing a shot deflect narrowly over before Jack Grealish was introduced for his first appearance of the season.

The pressure finally paid off in the 83rd minute when Hayden Hackney kept the move alive before feeding George. The former Chelsea youngster drove into the box and fired a powerful finish into the top-right corner for his first Everton goal.

United responded by sending on Sesko for Cunha, and the substitute almost made an immediate impact when he headed wide from Fernandes' cross.

Maitland-Niles produces late drama

Sesko did not have to wait long for another opportunity, and this time he made no mistake.

Luke Shaw raced beyond Fernandes on the overlap before clipping a cross towards the six-yard box. Sesko held his run and headed towards goal, with Jordan Pickford unable to keep the effort out.

With United leading 2-1 in the 88th minute, it appeared the visitors had done enough to leave with all three points.

Everton refused to accept that outcome, however, and continued pushing forward deep into stoppage time.

Then, in the sixth minute of added time, the hosts found their equaliser in spectacular fashion.

After Hackney's cutback caused confusion inside the box, the loose ball rolled out towards Maitland-Niles around 25 yards from goal. The debutant took one touch before curling a superb right-footed effort into the top-left corner.

Lammens had no chance as the ball flew into the net, sparking wild celebrations inside Hill Dickinson Stadium.