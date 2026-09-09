Sabrina Carpenter & Bad Bunny Are Both First-Time Emmy Winners! Could EGOT Be Next?

Over the weekend, Sabrina Carpenter and Bad Bunny both picked up their first Emmy Awards â€” Carpenter as a producer and performer on Disney+'s The Muppet Show special and Benito as a producer and performer at his 2026 Super Bowl halftime show.

And these multi-talented pop stars are just getting started. On the new Billboard Pop Shop Podcast, Katie & Keith are talking about whether the Emmy and Grammy winners could add an Oscar or Tony next for the coveted EGOT honor. Listen below for our full conversation about the most likely paths they could take to get there.

Also on the show, we've got chart news on how Rod Wave notches his fourth No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 with the chart-topping arrival of Don't Look Down, how Alex Warren captures his highest-charting album ever with the No. 2 bow of WILDCHILD, and how Ella Langley is now one week away from tying Mariah Carey's all-time record for the most weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with â€œChoosin' Texas.â€

TheÂ BillboardÂ Pop Shop PodcastÂ is your one-stop shop for all things pop onÂ Billboardâ€˜s weekly charts. You can always count on a lively discussion about the latest pop news, fun chart stats and stories, new music, and guest interviews with music stars and folks from the world of pop. Casual pop fans and chart junkies can hearÂ Billboardâ€˜s executive digital director, West Coast, Katie Atkinson andÂ Billboard's managing director, charts and data operations, Keith Caulfield every week on the podcast, which can be streamed onÂ Billboard.comÂ orÂ downloaded in AppleÂ PodcastsÂ or your favorite podcast provider.Â (Click here to listen to the previous edition of the showÂ onÂ Billboard.com.)