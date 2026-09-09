New Hampshire picks Pappas and Sununu in primary for key open Senate seat

Rep. Chris Pappas, D-N.H., U.S. Senate candidate (L), and John Sununu, a former U.S. senator from New Hampshire and U.S. Senate candidate. Sophie Park | Bloomberg | Getty Images

New Hampshire voters on Tuesday nominate candidates for a key U.S. Senate race to replace the retiring Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen. Both Democrats and Republicans are aiming to win the seat in their quest to control the Senate in the next Congress. Rep. Chris Pappas, who led the fundraising race and has represented the state’s 1st Congressional District since 2019, secured the Democratic nomination. He faced a challenge from scientist and democratic socialist Karishma Manzur, who had closed in slightly on Pappas in recent public polls. On the Republican side, former U.S. Sen. John Sununu, of New Hampshire, secured the nomination over former U.S. Sen. Scott Brown, of Massachusetts. Shaheen defeated both Sununu and Brown in different years, but Sununu â€” whose brother Chris Sununu was a highly popular governor of the Granite State until 2025 â€” is seen as a formidable candidate in what is shaping up to be a tough election cycle for Republicans as the Iran war drags on and President Donald Trump’s popularity slumps.

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The New Hampshire Senate race is critical to both parties ahead of November’s midterm election. Democratic hopes of flipping the Senate would dim if the party can’t hold on to Shaheen’s seat, as it needs to net four additional seats to flip the upper chamber. If Republicans flip the seat, it would provide a cushion for the GOP to hold on to its Senate majority by requiring Democrats to flip an additional seat.

Voters cast their ballots in the primary for midterm elections at Sanbornton Town Hall in Sanbornton, New Hampshire, on Sept. 8, 2026. Cj Gunther | Getty Images