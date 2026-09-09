Abbey Road Music Photography Awards Announce 2026 Finalists

The finalists have been announced for the 2026 edition of theÂ Abbey Road Music Photography AwardsÂ this month.

The awards, which have been running since 2022, received more than 24,500 submissions from 40 different countries in 2026, 25 percent more than last year.

It has already been revealed thatÂ Japanese photographer Masayoshi Sukita will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award, whileÂ the judging panel for 2026Â will includeÂ RAYEÂ andÂ Nile Rodgers.

Included in the list of finalists for this month's awards (held at Abbey Road on Sept. 24) are photos of Oasis, Charli XCX, Florence + the Machine, and others. Rolling Stone's own Sacha Lecca is nominated in the Judges Choice category for his shots of FKA twigs during her Ladyland Festival performance. Lecca also presides as the Chief Shortlister and Global Ambassador of the contest.

See the full list of nominees below.

Portrait

Frances Carter â€“ Billie Marten

Jamie-Lee Culver â€“ Aynjel

Wanda Martin â€“ Billy Idol

Daniel Rojas â€“ The OGM â€“ Ho99o9

Manuel Vazquez â€“ Warren Ellis

Festivals â€“ Supported by DHL (Headline Partner)

ViktÃ³ria ErdÅ‘s â€“ Palaye Royale

Danny North â€“ Download Festival, Humans of Download

Giulia Spadafora â€“ Glastonbury Festival â€“ Audience

Ian Zandi â€“ The Killing Floors

Jake Zaoutis â€“ Hey, Nothing

Music Moment of the Year â€“ Supported by Outernet London

Harriet T K Bols â€“ Oasis

Jenn Devereaux â€“ Kendrick Lamar

Joshua Halling â€“ Oasis

Jessie Morgan â€“ Lambrini Girls

Jack Oliver â€“ Charli XCX

Lambrini Girls by Jessie Morgan Jessie Morgan

Emerging Photographer of the Year â€“ Supported by Adidas

Frances Carter â€“ Gin Wigmore

Bryce Glenn â€“ Sombr

Natalia Peralta â€“ Nicholas y los fumadores

Dara Petrova â€“ Techno rave Laboratorium

Isaac Wheatley â€“ Mikael

Behind the Scenes (BTS) â€“ Supported by Abbey Road

Olly Bromidge â€“ Matt Molotov

Sophie Buckley â€“ Black Honey

Lewis Evans â€“ Geese

Caity Krone â€“ Kevin Parker / Tame Impala

Gabrielle Ravet â€“ My Chemical Romance fans

Editor's picks

Underground Scenes

AF Cortes â€“ Audience at Kartel Show

Andrea Gonar â€“ Ruido en casa

Geoffrey Nicholson â€“ Spunk

Suzanne Phoenix â€“ Private Function at Gold Street

James Streiker â€“ Rosanna

Live Music â€“ Supported by Hydro Flask

Charlie Barclay Harris â€“ Fontaines D.C.

Rhys Bennett â€“ Battlesnake

Lewis Evans â€“ Oasis

Tom Pallant â€“ Yungblud

Rico Suhr â€“ Dr.VENUS

Guest Category: 50 Years of Punk

Joe Hughes â€“ Sonic Youth

Wayne Large â€“ Members of various punk bands

Keith Marlowe â€“ The Black Halos

Gerard McNamara â€“ Bauhaus, Peter Murphy

Jamie Wdziekonski â€“ Amyl and the Sniffers

Invited CategoriesÂ (nominated and chosen by the judging panel):

Judges Choice

Matt Auger â€“ Substandards

Carlos Avendano â€“ Lisa Alvarado

Scarlett Carlos Clarke â€“ Self Esteem

Autumn de Wilde â€“ Florence + The Machine

Angus Jenner â€“ Oasis

Sacha Lecca â€“ FKA twigs

Tom Pallant â€“ Yungblud

ICON

Roberta Bayley

Head judge Rankin commented: â€œ2026 feels like the strongest year yet for the Abbey Road Music Photography Awards. The quality of the work entered was genuinely exceptional â€” not just technically brilliant, but full of energy, emotion and a real point of view. Judging was incredibly tough. Getting down to just five finalists in each category meant leaving out so many images that deserved to be recognized, which says everything about the standard this year. Music photography is in a really exciting place right now, and these awards are a brilliant snapshot of that.â€

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Abbey Road Managing Director Sally Davies added: â€œIt's been wonderful to see how warmly the music photography community has embraced the MPAs, and to watch that community grow year after year. The extraordinary response reminds us just how much brilliant talent there is behind the lens, and how important it is to create opportunities for that work to be seen and celebrated. From the awards themselves, to our first Music Photography Festival in New York, we're incredibly proud to be bringing people together around this unique art form and to see the MPAs becoming a genuinely global celebration of music photography.â€

This story was originally published by â€œRolling Stone UK.â€