Hear Dolly Partons First Posthumous Song — From a New Stanley Brothers Tribute Album

Almost all of the tracks on the years-in-the-making, all-star tribute album Where the Soul Never Dies: Celebrating 80 Years of The Stanley Brothers, due Oct. 16, were recorded live in the studio, but the album's producers made an exception for Dolly Parton. During a Covid surge circa 2022, Parton was taking no chances, so she recorded her vocal for the traditional song â€œBound to Rideâ€ (which the Stanley Brothers helped popularize with a 1964 recording) alone at her own studio. The virtuoso musicians known as the First Ladies of Bluegrass earlier laid down a backing track for her on their own, though you'd never know it by the playful vibrancy of her performance.

Now, two weeks after Parton's death at age 80, the song is her first posthumous release, taking her back to her deepest mountain roots. (Click here to preorder and presave the album, and check out the single below.)

Where the Soul Never Dies was produced by banjoist Alison Brown and bassist Garry West, the husband-and-wife team behind Compass Records, and timed to the Stanley Brothers' long-delayed induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame. Beginning in the mid-1940s, Carter and Ralph Stanley, along with their band, the Clinch Mountain Boys,Â combined the string-band music of Bill Monroe with the mountain ballads and church singing they learned in southwestern Virginia, plus Carter Family-inspired harmonies.

The album also includes Willie Nelson and Sierra Ferrell on â€œI'll Fly Away,â€ Jamey Johnson and singer-songwriter Shawn Camp on a stark â€œRank Strangers to Me,â€ Dierks Bentley with Della Mae on â€œHow Mountain Girls Can Love,â€ Jim Lauderdale with the Travelin' McCourys on â€œRiding That Midnight Train,â€ the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band on â€œThink of What You've Done,â€ Rhiannon Giddens and Dirk Powell on â€œLittle Birdie,â€ Ralph Stanley II with Tim O'Brien on â€œMother No Longer Awaits Me at Home,â€Â and the group I'm With Her performing the hymn-like â€œGoing Up Home to Live in Green Pastures.â€ Rounding out the album is Steve Martin and Ed Helms' take on a Stanley Brothers comedy routine.

Editor's picks

The producers hope to remind listeners of how much country, bluegrass, and Americana owe the Stanley Brothers, who also influenced artists from Bob Dylan to Bruce Springsteen. â€œI feel like a lot of their stuff is just in the ether,â€ West says. â€œIt's just there, and it's taken for granted. Some of these things are such classics that a lot of people that play these tunes now â€” because they're so commonly played in pickup bands â€” I would bet a lot of the musicians don't even know the origins of them as Stanley Brothers songs, or at least from their recordings.â€

For the Parton track, the First Ladies of BluegrassÂ â€” co-producer Brown (banjo), Becky Buller (fiddle), Sierra Hull (mandolin), Missy Raines (bass), and Molly Tuttle (guitar) â€” rearranged â€œBound to Ride,â€ complete with a newly written eight-bar bridge drawn from an obscure verse. The band worked up the new version while masked around a studio coffee table, and Buller sang a scratch vocal in the band's best guess at Parton's key.Â

â€œI call it the full Dolly,â€ West says. â€œWe didn't know what we would get back, and she really did over-deliver. We were shocked. We couldn't have gotten anything better.â€ Parton ended up calling out each of the First Ladies by name during the song, which left the musicians deeply moved.Â

Industry veteran J. Tayloe Emery, who conceived the project with Ralph Stanley's son, Ralph Stanley II, brought it to Brown and West, whose Compass Records straddles bluegrass and the broader Americana world. The couple produced every track themselves, cutting tracks live at their Nashville headquarters, the former Glaser Brothers studio, where outlaw country got its name. Brown's own banjo turns up on most of the album. â€œI'm the best in my price range,â€ she jokes.

Related Content

Willie Nelson's contribution also came together remotely. The country legend initially sent back a track where he simply harmonized with the guide vocal, but when they asked his longtime producer, Buddy Cannon, to take another shot at it, Nelson recorded a strong lead vocal and even a guitar solo. West then decided â€œthere was room for another voice, a different generational take on it,â€ and recruited Sierra Ferrell to turn the song into a duet.

Trending Stories

Then there's â€œPardon Me, Stranger,â€ in which Steve Martin, Ed Helms, and Brown reinvent â€œHow Far to Little Rock,â€ the comedy routine the Stanleys performed for years onstage. Brown and Martin each wrote part of the new song, while Martin and Helms came up with new jokes to replace the old-timey ones from the Stanleys' bit. The finished track features three banjos, with Helms picking alongside Brown and Martin.

The celebration continues Oct. 28, when Brown and West will convene many of the record's artists â€”Â they're not ready to announce which ones â€” for a live tribute at Nashville's CMA Theater. The producers hope the album, the concert, and the induction are just the beginning. â€œOur hope is that younger players just pick up on the music again and keep it moving forward and keep it alive and keep reinventing it,â€ West says. â€œNot being afraid of reinventing it, not being afraid of freshening it up.â€