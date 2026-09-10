NITDA urges Nigerian Army to prioritise data management for advantage during operations – Consumer Experience Is A Top Priority

*Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, CCIE, Director-General of National Information Technology Development Agency, advises the Nigerian Military to strengthen their ability to convert data into actionable insights to define the Military advantage in modern warfare

Isola Moses | ConsumerConnect

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has urged the Nigerian Army (NA) to treat data management not as a mere record-keeping exercise, but harness it as a strategic tool for gathering information and intelligence.

NITDA said that the ability to convert data into actionable insights would define the Military advantage in modern warfare.

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ConsumerConnect reports Malam Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, CCIE, Director-General of NITDA, stated this while delivering a keynote presentation titled: â€œFrom Data to Decision Advantage: Digital Transformation, Artificial Intelligence, and the Future of Warfareâ€, at the recent Data Management and Record-Keeping Seminar.

The Army Headquarters Department of Military Secretary, organised the programme, in Abuja, FCT.

Inuwa told the participants in the seminar, that data, when properly managed and analysed, offers far more value beyond administrative documentation, and should instead reinforce intelligence gathering and operational planning.

Strategic importance of defence digital infrastructure, data centres, by Inuwa

The NITDA Chief Executive also urged the Nigerian Military to adopt Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a strategic and tactical decision-making platform for defence operations.

According to him, AI-driven analysis can sharpen the speed and accuracy of decisions made on the battlefield, and at the command level.

Inuwa further urged the Army authorities to integrate and adopt emerging technologies more broadly across its security and strategic defence operations, positioning technology adoption as central to national defence readiness rather than a peripheral upgrade.

He stated: â€œGlobally, the defence industry is changing due to the disruptive power of technology.

â€œSo, we need to look beyond just using data for record-keeping to start thinking of using data management for intelligence and strategic military operations.â€

The Director-General of NITDA said: â€œToday, we can use Artificial Intelligence (AI) to help us collate, analyse, verify, and apply data in our military operations.

â€œWe can integrate AI to help transform data into strategic and tactical information for decision-making.â€

The Chief Executive of the IT sector regulatory agency further noted: â€œSo, it is important to rethink the way we use technology to transform our institutions.

â€œTo transform an organisation, you need to take cognisance of the people, the process, and the proper technology to adopt.â€

Inuwa also emphasised the need for the Nigerian Military to begin building its own dedicated defence digital infrastructure and data centres.

He equally observed that the country's Armed Forces currently rely on partnerships with civilian entities to develop defence technologies for their operations.

â€œThe Nigerian Army has to consider ways of collaborating with other government agencies and the indigenous tech innovation ecosystem to build defence technology that can help us defend our nation,'' he stated.

Emphasis on capacity building

As regards capacity building, Inuwa advised the Nigerian Military authorities to develop a robust digital transformation skillset, and upgrade the digital competence of military personnel.

The Director-General described this as a necessary foundation for the Military to fully exploit data and AI capabilities for tactical and operational purposes.

He as well announced that NITDA would provide training and capacity-building initiatives to equip military personnel with the relevant digital skills needed for the emerging data- and AI-driven defence landscape.

Inuwa reaffirmed the agency's commitment to strengthening Nigeria's national security through technology.