Fatboy Slim Sets 2027 Tour of Australia

Fatboy Slim is f***ing in heaven. And next year he'll be playing coast-to-coast dates in Australia.
Norman Cook's dancefloor alter ego will visit these parts in March 2027Â for seven tour dates acrossÂ Fremantle, Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne.
On this trip, which includes a three-night stand at Carriageworks in Sydney, the Brit will play â€œmore personal,â€ underground and urban outdoor spaces, he explains.
â€œFor this tour to Australia I wanted to get up close with my people, play venues with real atmosphere and have a proper party,â€Â he says in a statement.Â â€œBridges, rivers, parks, old railway sheds â€“ if it's a bit weird and the sound system's loud enough, I'm there.â€
Fans can expect to hear the DJ and producer's hits such as â€œRight Here Right Now,â€ â€œPraise Youâ€Â andÂ â€œWeapon of Choice,â€Â along with recent releasesÂ â€œSatisfaction Skank,â€Â a mash-up of his ownÂ â€œThe Rockafeller Skankâ€Â and The Rolling Stones'Â â€œSatisfaction,â€ and his current single with Brazilian DJ Carola and Felix Da Housecat,Â â€œFunk Drunk.â€
Fatboy Slim has had a large year, one that has included spots at Coachella, four nights at his local,Â Brighton Beach,Â and a closing slot atÂ Rock in Rio in Brazil, and his debut album Better Living Through ChemistryÂ is celebrating its 30thÂ birthday. To mark the occasion, the collection will be reissued digitally on Sept. 25 viaÂ BMG, with special-edition LP and CD editions following on Oct. 2. Its followup, 1998's You've Come A Long Way BabyÂ dropped, spent four weeks at No. 1 in the United Kingdom, and cemented his reputation as one of the best in the electronic music business.
Visit fatboyslim.net for more.
Fatboy Slim Australian Tour 2027
March 3 â€“ Esplanade Park, Fremantle WA
March 5 â€“ Carriageworks, Sydney NSW
March 6â€“ Carriageworks, Sydney NSW
March 7 â€“ Carriageworks, Sydney NSW
March 10 â€“ On The Banks, Brisbane QLD
March 12 â€“ The Underpass, Melbourne VIC
March 13 â€“ The Underpass, Melbourne VIC