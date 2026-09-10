Iceland to become first UK high street retailer to open shop in Falkland Islands

The supermarket chain Iceland has said it will open a shop on the Falkland Islands in early December.

The shop, to be launched in partnership with a local retailer, Kelper Stores, will be the first UK high street brand to have a presence in the British territory and will be in the capital, Stanley.

Richard Walker. Photograph: Bloomberg/Getty

Richard Walker, the retailer's executive chair, said the company was â€œproud to be backing Britainâ€.

â€œThe Falklands are a special part of the British family and it's always been an ambition of mine to support it, so being able to bring Iceland to Stanley is a huge moment for us,â€ Lord Walker said. â€œThis is an important moment for the business and our international aspirations.

â€œI will personally be visiting the Falklands to officially open the store and I'm looking forward to welcoming our new customers through the door.â€

Iceland's plan comes less than a week after the Argentine president, Javier Milei, stepped up his nation's sovereignty claims over the islands.

â€œRecently, President Trump declared that the US is re-evaluating its historic position in relation to the Malvinas,â€ Milei said, using the Argentinian name for the Falklands.

He said the UK was facing â€œmultiple crises of a migratory, demographic and economic nature that are unlikely to be resolved. It is clear that they are on a path of decline. Argentina's future, however, is flourishing and will prevail.â€

Milei pledged to impose sanctions on oil companies drilling in the territory, with his government confirming on Monday that it would file criminal charges against the Israeli energy company Navitas Petroleum and â its executives â for operating â€‹in the Falklands.

Meanwhile, a local fishing company, Fortuna, and the Danish company F-land ApS have faced local opposition to a joint venture to build a salmon farm in the region, primarily around environmental concerns. Salmon Free Falklands, set up by local people to oppose the proposal, is calling for a referendum on the project.