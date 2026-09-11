Steve Carell Almost Played The Office Creator Greg Daniels Dad in Biopic About the 1968 Olympics

Steve Carell and writer Greg Daniels got so close while making â€œThe Office,â€ they became like family.

So much so that Daniels once wanted Carell to play his dad Aaron in a biopic he wrote about him almost 20 years ago.

â€œHe's a very colorful person and he actually was in the Olympics in 1968, and I wrote a movie for Steve to play him, like on spec during the writers strike of 2008,â€ Daniels told me at his Hollywood Walk of Fame star unveiling on Thursday morning. (Writers were allowed to write uncommissioned spec scripts during the 2008 strike.)

What was his sport?

â€œHe had a very rare sport. That's how he was able to do it,â€ Daniels explained. â€œIt was the demonstration sport of Mexico, basically like jai alai but with paddles and so he managed to wrangle his way in with some friends.â€

The elder Daniels competed as an amateur athlete in the 1968 Summer Olympics in Mexico City.

â€œThe Officeâ€ creator Greg Daniels reveals Steve Carell almost played his dad in a biopic Daniels wrote nearly 20 years ago: â€œHe's a very colorful person and he actually was in the Olympics in 1968, and I wrote a movie for Steve to play him, like on spec during the writersâ€¦ pic.twitter.com/BrEQsBC3Rx â€” Variety (@Variety) September 10, 2026

Carell, along with Conan O'Brien, spoke at the star unveiling. â€œEveryone told me not to do â€˜The Office,'â€ Carell said. â€œ[They said] it will not work. The original is too good. It is a waste of time. And mostly, it is just going to stink. And then a crazy thing happened. It didn't stink because of Greg Daniels.â€

During our chat, Daniels put the kibosh on fans' hopes for any sort of â€œOfficeâ€ revival or reboot. â€œI don't think we need to find out what all the characters are doing so much because of the way the show ended,â€ he said. â€œIt seemed like people liked the ending and you're just sort of risking a lot to open it up again.â€

â€œThe Officeâ€ creator Greg Daniels doesn't think the show should get a reboot. â€œWe don’t need to find out what all the characters are doingâ€¦ It seemed like people liked the ending, and you're just risking a lot by opening it up again.â€ Hollywood Walk of Fameâ€¦ pic.twitter.com/55pHh5lBUR â€” Variety (@Variety) September 10, 2026

Daniels adapted â€œThe Officeâ€ from the British series of the same name. It premiered in 2005 before ending after nine seasons in 2013.