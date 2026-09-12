Lucas Bergvall signs new contract at Tottenham

Tottenham midfielder has signed a new contract with the club, ending speculation that the Swedish midfielder is looking for a move away from North London.

The 20-year-old has already made 80 appearances across all competitions for Spurs and is valued highly by head coach Roberto De Zerbi.

Speaking on his new deal, Bergvall said: â€œWe're building something great here. It's an exciting time for the club and that's why I'm happy to extend my contract.

â€œI'm always trying to achieve as much as possible, to be the best version of myself both on and off the pitch and I know this is the right place to do that.

â€œPersonally, my goal is to produce more for the team â€“ performances, goals and assists â€“ to help as much as I can. I'm getting better every day in training and I'm looking forward to what will be a really good season ahead.â€

De Zerbi added: â€œEvery day in training you can see Lucas' desire to learn, improve and push himself to the highest level.

â€œLucas is brave, he wants responsibility and has the personality to play in big moments. He also understands that development is a process and he has shown a fantastic attitude towards working on the areas of his game where he can become even better.

â€œI believe his best football is still ahead of him and we want to give Lucas the platform to reach his full potential.â€

Nottingham Forest and Chelsea were interested in Bergvall this summer, but he has opted to commit his long-term future to Spurs after playing a key role for Sweden at the World Cup this summer.

Images: Tottenham Hotspur Football Club