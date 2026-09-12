The Roots Talk Hip-Hop Hall of Fame, Endgame & Roots Picnic | Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop House 2026

The Roots joined Billboard for an R&B panel conversation covering their 2026 Hip-Hop Hall of Fame moment, four decades of brotherhood, and what's next â€” including updates on the long-teased project Endgame. Black Thought and Questlove also talk about the â€œsecret sauceâ€ behind their creative synergy, how fans are giving Thought his flowers in the algorithm era, Roots Picnic's massive growth and why â€œcreativity is transferable.â€

They also discuss studio stories (including how deep the vault really goes), the â€œno spoilersâ€ approach to features and a throwback to performing at the 2002 Grammys with Eminem.

Carl Lamarre: I would've thought you were a Knicks fan for a second the way you were yelling when that tip-in happened.

Questlove: I mean- I, I mean- What was I gonna boo?

Carl Lamarre: I, I- [Laughs]

Questlove: I'm in New York City.

Black Thought: I would've thought you were a Knicks fan for a second.

Questlove: Look, I'm a forever Philadelphia. D- don't get it twisted.

Black Thought: Wow.

Questlove: But I'm in, you know, uh, this is my 18th year here.

Carl Lamarre: I know, I just, you know-

Questlove: I gotta go somewhere.

Carl Lamarre: I'm just seeing who you repping. [upbeat music] We have a Hall of Fame group in the building today. We giving flowers today. This group is straight out of Philly. We talking four decades of straight heat, of longevity, of success. I'm talking about The Roots. Come on, now. Come on, now. Black Thought, Questlove, they are our 2026 Hip-Hop Hall of Famers.

So we're gonna really dive into their career, their marvelous year, and I'm, I'm just gonna stop talking. I'm gonna bring the brothers out here. Can we have the brothers, please? Black Thought. [cheering] Questlove. [clapping] Come on, now. Ah. Woo. I just gotta say, I could've went with a Roots record. I wanted to, but I was like, I was bumping Hov and it just was so befitting, the rhymes. â€œNever been a nâ€”a this good for this long.â€

Watch the full video above!