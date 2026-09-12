Heres Why All 5 Variety Series Nominees Could Win at the 2026 Primetime Emmys

If you're planning to watch the 2026 Primetime Emmys on Monday (Sept. 14), brace yourself for a long (but likely highly entertaining) segment when they hand out the award for outstanding variety series. Thanks to a rule change this year, there could be multiple winners in that category.
Beginning this year, the Television Academy combined best scripted variety series and best talk series into a single category: best variety series. The academy also converted it to what they call â€œan area award,â€ which means the nominees aren't directly competing against each other. Instead, voters answer one question for each nominated show: â€œDoes this nominee merit an Emmy?â€ Any series that receives at least 90% â€œyesâ€ votes is awarded an Emmy. (If no nominee meets that threshold, the show with the highest approval percentage takes the trophy.)
All the nominees are worthy and could very well clear that bar: The Daily Show (Comedy Central), Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC), Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO), The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS) and Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Four of these shows have won an outstanding series award in the past. The only one that hasn't is Jimmy Kimmel Live!, which has been nominated for an outstanding series award in each of the last 15 years, losing in that time to: The Daily Show (variously hosted by Jon Stewart, Trevor Noah or multiple hosts) four times; The Colbert Report (twice); Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (seven times); and The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (once).
Here's how each of this year's nominees for outstanding variety series have done at the Primetime Emmys in the past.
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The Daily Show (Comedy Central)
The Daily Show has won an outstanding series award 14 times. The Daily Show With Jon Stewart won outstanding variety, music or comedy series or outstanding variety series 10 years in a row, from 2003-2012. The program won outstanding variety talk series in 2015. The Daily Show With Trevor Noah won outstanding talk series once (2023). The Daily Show, with multiple hosts (Stewart, Ronny Chieng, Jordan Klepper, Michael Kosta, Desi Lydic and DulcÃ© Sloan) won outstanding talk series once (2024).
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Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
Kimmel's program has been nominated for an outstanding series Emmy 15 years in a row. Maybe the 15th time will be the charm. He has won five Primetime Emmys â€“ two as an executive producer of Live in Front of a Studio Audience (2019-20); one for hosting the 2024 Oscars; and two for hosting Who Wants to Be a Millionaire (2025-26).
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Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)
Oliver's program has won an outstanding program award for 10 years running. It won outstanding variety talk series every year from 2016-22 and outstanding scripted variety series every year from 2023-25.
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The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)
Â Colbert's show won outstanding talk series in 2025. This year it is nominated in the outstanding variety series category that Colbert won twice (2013-14) with The Colbert Report, his previous show on Comedy Central, and that Late Show With David Letterman won six times (1994 and 1998-2002).
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Saturday Night Live (NBC)
SNL has won an outstanding series award eight times. It took outstanding comedy-variety or music series in 1976; outstanding variety, music or comedy series in 1993, and outstanding variety sketch series every year from 2017-22.
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