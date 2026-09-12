The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 40th Anniversary Remake Sets Nintendo Switch 2 Release Date (Gaming News Roundup)

Celebrating 40 years of franchise gameplay, an updated version of â€œThe Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Timeâ€ will be available for Nintendo Switch 2 on Nov. 5.

The remake will have overhauled visuals, fully voiced cutscenes, expanded character dialogue, symphonic orchestral music, reworked camera and movement controls and more. In this game, the main playable protagonist, Link's, milestone adventure has been reborn for a whole new era.Â

This version of â€œLegend of Zelda: Ocarina of Timeâ€ will have improved performance and presentation, greater movement and control and a more immersive Hyrule. Players can now sing or hum one of Link's learned ocarina melodies within range of the Nintendo Switch 2 system's built-in microphone, and he'll perform the song in the game.Â

For additional information about new features and enhancements coming to â€œThe Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Timeâ€ or to preorder, please visit Amazon, Nintendo Store or Nintendo eShop.

See more gaming news from the week below.

TRAILERS

AI-first game studio Studio Atelico released the trailer for its debut game â€œBobium Brawlers,â€ which the developer says will undergo an upcoming round of closed beta testing before release.

The game was built on the studio's AI engine, which allows players to bring creatures to life based on a brief description. The AI-technology then creates a customized image that also includes a personalized deck of cards.Â

The closed beta test for â€œBobium Brawlersâ€ will first launch in the Philippines, followed by select North American and European countries within the following weeks prior to the game's launch later this year.Â

Watch the trailer below.

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â€œSpyro: A Realm Beyondâ€ has released its first look at Arcadian Vale in honor of Spyro Community Day.Â

The game's region is a calm, vibrant location consisting of natural beauty. Per the game's description, â€œAcross the scene are cascading waterfalls tumbling down from towering cliffs. Ancient stone structures and weathered monuments rise from the terrain while lush greenery blankets the valley floor, creating a destination that feels magical and alive.â€

Also featuring friendly creatures, Arcadian Vale is designed to capture the whimsy of the â€œSpyroâ€ universe.Â

See the first look below.

NEWLY ANNOUNCED GAMES

Nintendo unveiled â€œMetroid Ravenousâ€ and â€œKirby and the World Beyondâ€ during a Nintendo Direct presentation Wednesday, noting both newly announced games will be available on the Nintendo Switch 2 next year.

Samus Aran is back with even more of a fight for survival in â€œMetroid Ravenous.â€ The game's amiibo collection will feature Samus and Chozo Statue figures at its launch, while a third amiibo of Samus in her Metroid Suit will be bundled in a special edition that also includes a steel case for the game. Both releases will launch Jan. 28, and pre-orders are available now.Â

â€œKirby and the World Beyondâ€ is a 3D adventure for Kirby, where the character's Copy Abilities allow players to freely explore Kirby's universe. The game will debut in spring 2027, timed with the 35th anniversary for the Kirby series.

See first look photos below.

LIVE EVENTS

PAX West is returning to the Seattle Convention Center next Labor Day weekend from Sept. 3 to Sept. 6, following this year's event.

The gaming event will also debut PAX Unplugged Houston, the new iteration of PAX expos that will take place June 25 to June 27 at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, Texas. Badges will be available to purchase later this year.Â

On the East Coast, PAX Unplugged 2026 returns to the Pennsylvania Convention Center Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, while PAX East 2027 will be held in Boston at the Thomas M. Menino Convention & Exhibition Center April 22 to April 25.

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Select AMC theaters will screen the live broadcast of Epic Games' 2026 Rocket League World Championship Finals.Â

For the first time, fans will be able to watch Rocket League teams compete for the $1.2 million prize pool on Sept. 20 at 50 AMC locations nationwide, including Chicago, Boston, New York and Los Angeles. The event is estimated to run for approximately eight hours, and tickets are on sale now. Attendees will also receive a commemorative Rocket League ticket that allows players to redeem in-game cosmetics.Â

â€œSuch a big part of the magic of movie theaters is their ability to bring people together for unforgettable shared experiences, and a live event like the Rocket League World Championship is a great example of that,â€ said Ellen Copaken, the senior vice president of business development at AMC Theatres. â€œWe're excited to give fans the opportunity to watch esports' biggest stage unfold live on massive screens, surrounded by fellow Rocket League fans.â€