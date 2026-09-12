LISA Details How Her BLACKPINK Sisters Support Each Other After Launching Solo Careers

BLACKPINK'S Lisa Reveals She Changed Her Name at Age 13 After Meeting a Fortune Teller

The BLACKPINK ladies support each other's projects as if it's their last.

LISA revealed the K-pop group’s membersâ€”which also includes JENNIE, RosÃ© and Jisooâ€”make it a point to support each other's solo endeavors when they're not dominating the music industry together.

â€œThey're like my sisters,â€ LISA exclusively told E! News at the world premiere of her documentary Always LaLisa during the Toronto International Film Festival Sept. 11. â€œThey’re like my family. And of course, even though we are doing all solo stuff, we still text each other.â€

â€œAnd even though Always LaLisa is gonna be out soon,â€ she added, â€œthey texted me, and they’re like, â€˜Oh, can’t wait to watch it!'â€

As for what fans can expect from the documentary about LISA's rise to superstardom?

â€œThey [get] to see all the behind the scenes, like how I work,â€ she said. â€œI hope they enjoy it.â€

Recently, the â€œAs If It's Your Lastâ€ hitmaker (born Pranpriya Manobal) revealed she legally changed her first name to Lalisa when she was 13, which translates to â€œone who is praisedâ€ in her native Thai.