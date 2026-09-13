Drake Reveals Fear of Missing Out Is a Not So Short Film

Drake has shared more details about his mysterious â€œFear of Missing Outâ€ project ahead of its release next week.

Drake began hinting at his latest offering on social media in August, sharing photos of his family alongside the caption: â€œFOMO 2026.â€ Two weeks later, he followed that up with an image of a CD cover titled â€œFear of Missing Out.â€ Fans online have speculated whether it's an upcoming album, tour, or music video.

Turns out, the latter prediction was most correct, as Drake himself revealed Saturday on social media that â€œFOMOâ€ is â€œa not so short film directed and scored by the family.â€

The announcement was accompanied by a clip of Drake piloting a neon yellow speed boat as a female voice says in voiceover, â€œWhat if I told you there were two versions of your life. In one, you avoid risk and withhold love. You feel like you've gone missing from yourself. You look for something you can't find. In the other version of your lifeâ€¦ you find it.â€

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Drake also reiterated Fear of Missing Out's release date: September 15.

The rapper is no stranger to making his project reveals as elusive and difficult as possible. In April, the artist hid the release date for his Iceman trilogy in a gigantic block of ice plopped in a downtown Toronto parking lot.Â Fans climbed onto the glacial block with sledgehammers â€” one even brought a blowtorch and hairspray â€” in attempts to access the big reveal.