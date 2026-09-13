Kylie Minogue to Deliver 20-Minute Spectacle at AFL Grand Final

Kylie Minogueâ€˜s headline performance at this year's AFL Grand Final is being billed as â€œthe biggest spectacle ever seenâ€ at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, according to new details about the show.

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Per a report in Melbourne's Sunday Herald Sun, the pop icon will deliver a 20-minute pre-game production featuring an avant-garde stage, dancers and visual elements never before seen at a Grand Final.

The performance â€” produced in partnership with Mushroom Group and the AFL â€” is being described as a â€œworld-class production.â€ The Grand Final takes place Saturday, Sept. 26, at the MCG, with around 100,000 fans expected at the stadium and millions more watching the broadcast.

AFL CEO Andrew Dillon called it the league's most ambitious pre-game show to date. â€œKylie's performance on the day of the Grand Final is the greatest production and show we've performed so far,â€ he said, adding that the league is â€œvery excited that Kylie is returning home to perform on our most important day.â€

Ahead of the match, Yarra Park will host a Footy Festival and a â€œKylie Village,â€ where fans can buy exclusive official merchandise, both launching Sept. 23.

The performance marks Minogue's first time headlining the AFL Grand Final, the biggest date on the Australian sporting calendar. When the booking was announced in March, the Melbourne-born singer framed it as a homecoming. â€œAs a Melburnian, I'm so excited to be coming home for the biggest day in the Aussie sporting calendar,â€ she said at the time.

â€œI'll not only be performing, but I'll be one of 100,000 fans at the â€˜G, watching the wonder that is footy.â€ She is the first Australian to headline the event since 2021, when a medley of local acts performed at Perth's Optus Stadium during the COVID-19 pandemic; the intervening years featured international headliners Robbie Williams, KISS, Katy Perry and, in 2025, Snoop Dogg.

One of the most successful pop artists in history, Minogue has sold more than 80 million records worldwide and scored nine No. 1 albums in Australia across a career spanning nearly four decades. A two-time Grammy winner and 18-time ARIA Award recipient, she returned to the U.S. spotlight in recent years with the global smash â€œPadam Padamâ€ and her Grammy-winning album Tension. She toured Australia in March 2026 on her Tension Tour, her first headline shows in the country since 2019.