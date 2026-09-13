Jay-Z Brings Justin Timberlake Onstage in Paris

Continuing his run of superstar guest appearances, Jay-Z brought out Justin Timberlake in Paris on Thursday for a rare performance of â€œHoly Grail,â€ their collaboration on Jay's 2013 album â€œMagna Carta Holy Grail,â€ as well as â€œUntil the End of Time,â€ which was originally a Timberlake duet with Beyonce.

In London last week, Jay brought out Lauryn Hill and Wyclef for a mini-Fugees reunion on their 1996 hits â€œReady or Not,â€ â€œKilling Me Softlyâ€ and â€œFu-Gee-La.â€ The show was introduced by Idris Elba, intoning his intro to Jay's 2007 â€œAmerican Gangsterâ€ album, and In a nod to local talent, South London rapper Giggs took the stage after being shouted out.

He also shined a spotlight on his wife Beyonce in one of the stadium's boxes, as it was her birthday (which she herself observed by releasing a 20 th anniversary edition of her 2006 album â€œBdayâ€ on Friday). However, she did not join him onstage. On the second night, British rapper Dave and musician Sampha joined Jay onstage.

Jay's three concerts at Yankee Stadium in July featured a staggering number of guests â€” 19 in all â€” including Beyonce, their daughter Blue Ivy, Rihanna, Eminem, Nas, Alicia Keys, Pharrell, Usher, Swizz Beatz, Teyana Taylor and more.

Jay is slated to perform on Saturday night as well, and will follow with a concert at Paris' Stade de France on Sept. 10 and a pair of shows at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium on October 23 and 24.

The extra shows come amid an active year for Jay-Z, who made a grand return to the stage earlier this year with a headlining performance at the Roots Picnic in Philadelphia. During that performance, he toured his catalog and brought out a slew of native guests including Beanie Sigel, Freeway, Memphis Bleek, Jazmine Sullivan, Bilal and Young Gunz.